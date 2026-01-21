M30 Velocity Prince
M30 Velocity Prince: The Physics-Based Gold Interceptor ⚡🛡️
Don't trade the noise. Trade the Momentum.
M30 Velocity Prince is not just another indicator-based EA. It is a specialized Physics Engine designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 30-Minute Timeframe (M30).
Instead of relying on lagging indicators, this bot treats every candle as a physical object, calculating its Density (Body) vs. Resistance (Wicks) to measure the true kinetic energy of the market. It hunts for "Velocity Breakouts" and ignores the noise.
🚀 The "Physics" Advantage
Solid Body Detection: The bot uses a proprietary algorithm to filter out weak, indecisive candles. It only engages when the "Physical Momentum" exceeds 65%, ensuring high-probability entries.
Trend Gravity Filter: Integrated with a dynamic EMA-50 Trend Filter. It never fights the market's gravity—it only trades with the dominant force.
Hit & Run Tactics: Gold is volatile. The bot secures profits quickly with a Tight Trailing Stop, designed to capture quick bursts of volatility and exit before the reversal.
🛡️ High-Level Risk Management (The Capital Shield)
Designed for longevity, not gambling.
Smart Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on your balance (perfect for small accounts starting at $100).
Trend Alignment: Automatically ignores valid physics signals if they contradict the major trend (Trend Filtering).
Protection First: Prioritizes capital preservation over reckless entries.
📊 Technical Specs
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timeframe: M30.
Strategy: Price Action / Momentum Physics / Trend Following.
User Level: Plug-and-Play (Suitable for Beginners & Experts).
Stop guessing the direction. Let Physics guide your trade. Get M30 Velocity Prince today.