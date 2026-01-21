M30 Velocity Prince

M30 Velocity Prince: The Physics-Based Gold Interceptor ⚡🛡️

Don't trade the noise. Trade the Momentum.

M30 Velocity Prince is not just another indicator-based EA. It is a specialized Physics Engine designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 30-Minute Timeframe (M30).

Instead of relying on lagging indicators, this bot treats every candle as a physical object, calculating its Density (Body) vs. Resistance (Wicks) to measure the true kinetic energy of the market. It hunts for "Velocity Breakouts" and ignores the noise.

🚀 The "Physics" Advantage

  • Solid Body Detection: The bot uses a proprietary algorithm to filter out weak, indecisive candles. It only engages when the "Physical Momentum" exceeds 65%, ensuring high-probability entries.

  • Trend Gravity Filter: Integrated with a dynamic EMA-50 Trend Filter. It never fights the market's gravity—it only trades with the dominant force.

  • Hit & Run Tactics: Gold is volatile. The bot secures profits quickly with a Tight Trailing Stop, designed to capture quick bursts of volatility and exit before the reversal.

🛡️ High-Level Risk Management (The Capital Shield)

Designed for longevity, not gambling.

  • Smart Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot size based on your balance (perfect for small accounts starting at $100).

  • Trend Alignment: Automatically ignores valid physics signals if they contradict the major trend (Trend Filtering).

  • Protection First: Prioritizes capital preservation over reckless entries.

📊 Technical Specs

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M30.

  • Strategy: Price Action / Momentum Physics / Trend Following.

  • User Level: Plug-and-Play (Suitable for Beginners & Experts).

Stop guessing the direction. Let Physics guide your trade. Get M30 Velocity Prince today.

Altri dall’autore
H4 Swing King
Mnxdhr Alelyawy
Experts
H4 Swing King - Kinetic Trading Engine No Indicators. No Lag. Just Pure Physics. The H4 Swing King uses a proprietary "Kinetic Engine" to detect high-momentum breakouts in O(1) time complexity. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Are you tired of lagging indicators that repaint? Meet Swing King , the first trading algorithm built on the principles of Cyber-Physics . How it works: Instead of relying on RSI or MACD, this engine treats every price tick as a physical particle with Mass and Velo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione