ICT Gold Sniper Trend and Level Trade

Full Day Cycle

Smart Money Logic

Trend Filter

Long-Only Mode

Hard Time-Stop: Automatically closes all trades at 23:00 Server Time (End of NY Session) to prevent holding risk overnight.

📊 Backtest Performance (2025 Data)

Profit Factor: 5.82

Win Rate: ~78%

Drawdown: Ultra-low (< 4%), making it perfect for Prop Firm Challenges.

Risk Profile: Every trade uses a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio (Risk 1 to make 2) or 1:3 depending on you risk tolerance.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart).

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts recommended.

Backtesting rang : Asia session till New York session.







⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: LOT SIZE & RISK KNOWLEDGE

By purchasing this software, you acknowledge that you understand how Forex Lot Sizing works.

You are responsible for the inputs: This EA does not calculate risk for you. It uses the Fixed Lot Size you enter in the settings. Gold (XAUUSD) is Volatile: A 1.00 Lot on Gold is significantly more risky than on EURUSD. A 100-pip move on 1.00 Lot = $1,000 Profit/Loss. Know Your Broker: Contract sizes vary. On most brokers, 1 Lot = 100oz of Gold. On some (Cent/Micro), it is less. It is your duty to verify your broker's contract size before trading.









⚠️ RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER

1. No Financial Advice: This Expert Advisor (ICT Gold London Sniper) is a software tool for automated trading. It does not constitute personal financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. The developer is not a licensed financial advisor.

2. Risk Warning: Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your invested capital. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

3. Hypothetical Performance (CFTC Rule 4.41): The backtest results presented are hypothetical. They were generated using historical data and do not represent actual trading. Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program.

4. Software "As Is": This product is sold "As Is" without any guarantees of future profitability. Past performance (including backtests and live signals) is not indicative of future results. The markets change, and the strategy may perform differently in diffe rent market conditions.