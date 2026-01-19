Infinite Stallion EA

Real Live Account signal monitoring for Infinite Stallion EA now available on MT5:

Login: 43298343

Investor Password: $Aderinola1

Broker server: FBS-Real

Infinite Stallion EA is a very high quality buy-only XAUUSD Expert Advisor engineered around one of the most reliable price action concepts in trading: Break & Retest.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Infinite Stallion does not chase price. It waits. It confirms. Then it strikes with precision.

🔹 Strategy Core

At its heart, Infinite Stallion identifies clean bullish market structure breaks and patiently waits for a controlled retest before entering the market. This disciplined approach filters out noise and low-quality setups, allowing the EA to focus only on high-probability buy opportunities.

🔹 Risk & Reward Philosophy

The EA operates on a strict 1:1 Risk-to-Reward model, proving that profitability does not require extreme RR ratios, but rather consistency, accuracy, and proper execution.

🔹 Performance Highlights

• Optimized only for XAUUSD (Gold)

• H1 timeframe precision

• Buy signals only

• ~70% accuracy across 2024 & 2025

• 100% profitable years (2024 & 2025 backtests)

• Designed to operate well with up to 5% risk per trade

🔹 Why Infinite Stallion?

Most EAs fail because they overtrade, over-optimize, or attempt to predict the market. Infinite Stallion does the opposite. It trades with structure, with confirmation, and with discipline. It is robust with input settings to filter Asian session, to set maximum one loss per day rule and to close all trades automatically before weekend.

Infinite Stallion doesn’t run endlessly.

It waits for the moment that matters.

