BCSpikes

Modern Spike Indicator Features:

1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings.

2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation.

3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend strength and direction.

4. Trend Graph: Visualizes trend as a color-coded histogram:
   - Green: Uptrend
   - Red: Downtrend
   - Gray: Neutral/Sideways market

5. Prediction Features: Provides dotted lines for predicted next support and resistance levels based on current trend and price range.

6. Moving Average: Includes a simple moving average line for additional trend smoothing and reference.

7. RSI Integration: Displays RSI (Relative Strength Index) line for momentum analysis, used in spike detection logic.

8. Trend-Refined Arrows: Spike arrows are filtered by trend direction to improve signal accuracy (e.g., up arrows only in uptrends or neutral markets).

9. Customizable Inputs: Adjustable periods for S/R calculation, RSI, MA, and ADX to suit different trading styles and timeframes.

10. Chart Overlay: All elements displayed directly on the price chart for easy visualization and decision-making.

This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide comprehensive market insights for identifying potential trading opportunities and trend continuations.
