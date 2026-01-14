MA Crossover Trading System is an automated trading expert advisor that uses a moving average crossover strategy. The expert opens trades when fast and slow moving averages cross, allowing you to catch the beginning of trend movements.





MAIN FEATURES:

• Automated trading based on moving average crossover

• Flexible configuration of fast and slow MA periods (default 7 and 14)

• Choice of MA calculation method (EMA, SMA, LWMA, SMMA)

• Risk management with lot size calculation based on risk percentage

• Protection against insufficient balance and margin excess

• Configurable stop loss and take profit

• Optional trailing stop to protect profits

• Automatic closing of opposite positions

• Information panel displaying current trend and statistics

• Detailed logging of all operations





CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS:

• Moving average periods (Fast MA, Slow MA)

• MA calculation method (EMA, SMA, LWMA, SMMA)

• Risk percentage per trade or fixed lot size

• Maximum lot size

• Minimum balance for trading

• Maximum number of simultaneous positions

• Stop loss and take profit in points

• Trailing stop parameters

• Slippage and magic number settings





SAFETY AND RELIABILITY:

• Margin sufficiency check before opening a position

• Validation of all input parameters

• Protection against opening positions with insufficient balance

• Error handling with detailed logging

• Checking minimum distances for stop loss and take profit





RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Recommended for use on timeframes M15, M30, H1 and above

• Test on a demo account before using on a real account

• Configure risk parameters according to your trading strategy

• Use stop loss to limit losses





The expert is suitable for trading on any currency pairs and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.