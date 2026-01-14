Ma Crossover Trading System

MA Crossover Trading System is an automated trading expert advisor that uses a moving average crossover strategy. The expert opens trades when fast and slow moving averages cross, allowing you to catch the beginning of trend movements.

MAIN FEATURES:
• Automated trading based on moving average crossover
• Flexible configuration of fast and slow MA periods (default 7 and 14)
• Choice of MA calculation method (EMA, SMA, LWMA, SMMA)
• Risk management with lot size calculation based on risk percentage
• Protection against insufficient balance and margin excess
• Configurable stop loss and take profit
• Optional trailing stop to protect profits
• Automatic closing of opposite positions
• Information panel displaying current trend and statistics
• Detailed logging of all operations

CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS:
• Moving average periods (Fast MA, Slow MA)
• MA calculation method (EMA, SMA, LWMA, SMMA)
• Risk percentage per trade or fixed lot size
• Maximum lot size
• Minimum balance for trading
• Maximum number of simultaneous positions
• Stop loss and take profit in points
• Trailing stop parameters
• Slippage and magic number settings

SAFETY AND RELIABILITY:
• Margin sufficiency check before opening a position
• Validation of all input parameters
• Protection against opening positions with insufficient balance
• Error handling with detailed logging
• Checking minimum distances for stop loss and take profit

RECOMMENDATIONS:
• Recommended for use on timeframes M15, M30, H1 and above
• Test on a demo account before using on a real account
• Configure risk parameters according to your trading strategy
• Use stop loss to limit losses

The expert is suitable for trading on any currency pairs and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.
