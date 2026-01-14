FixedPoint Bollinger Pro EA
- Experts
- Wei Xin Sun
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 14 gennaio 2026
- Attivazioni: 5
🚀 FixedPoint Bollinger Pro EA
Let Gold’s Volatility Work For You — Automatically!
Tired of staring at charts?
Missed another breakout?
Let emotions ruin your trades?
It’s time to hand your XAU trading over to an AI-powered assistant that truly understands timing.
FixedPoint Bollinger Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD and its popular broker variants (XAUUSDm, XAUUSDr, XAUUSD.raw, and more). No magic. No guesswork. Just disciplined execution based on one of the market’s most trusted volatility frameworks—triggering long positions when price reaches high-probability support zones, and locking risk with a clear, fixed-point stop-loss and take-profit system.
💎 Gold isn’t hard to trade—you’ve just been using the wrong tool!
🔥 Why Thousands of Traders Trust FixedPoint Bollinger Pro:
✅ Focused & Powerful
It does one thing—and does it exceptionally well: capture high-quality long setups in gold’s volatile swings. Simplicity = consistency.
✅ You’re in Full Control
Specify exactly which symbols to trade! Works seamlessly across brokers, no matter how they name their XAU pairs (.m, .r, .raw, +, etc.).
✅ Smart Cool-Down After Losses
Hit a stop loss? The EA automatically pauses trading for a user-defined period—eliminating revenge trades and protecting your capital.
✅ Plug & Play – No Coding Needed
All settings are intuitive. Set TP/SL in points (e.g., 5000 points = $ 50 on XAUUSD). Ready to run in minutes—even for beginners.
✅ 100% Local · Zero Data Collection · No Subscriptions
Buy once, use forever. Your strategy stays on your machine—private, secure, and under your control.
📈 It Won’t Promise “Get-Rich-Quick”…
But it will give you:
- ✅ A consistent, rule-based trading rhythm
- ✅ Iron-clad discipline—24/7
- ✅ Freedom from emotional decisions
- ✅ More time to live—while your EA works
This product is limited to gold trading. Please set the chart to the H1 timeframe, stop loss <= 2000, take profit <= 5000, and position size at 1% or one-tenth.