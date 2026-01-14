Gold Champion EA
- Experts
- Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
RSI-Powered Grid Trading System with Advanced Margin Protection & Netting Safety
Champion Grid EA is a professionally engineered grid-based trading system that combines RSI momentum logic with intelligent position management and multi-layered risk controls. Designed for traders who value safety, transparency, and broker-compliant execution, Champion Grid adapts to different market conditions while prioritizing capital protection.
Whether you are a beginner looking for structured automation or an experienced trader building a diversified portfolio, Champion Grid EA provides consistent logic, configurable behavior, and production-grade execution.
Strategy Overview
Champion Grid EA operates on a clear and rule-based market concept:
Momentum exhaustion + structured grid positioning.
The EA does not attempt to predict the future. Instead, it responds to predefined market conditions using deterministic logic.
How It Works
The EA continuously monitors the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to detect overbought and oversold conditions. When a potential momentum reversal zone is identified, it deploys a structured grid of pending orders in the anticipated direction.
Entry Philosophy
• Oversold Condition: When RSI falls below the defined threshold, the EA prepares for bullish momentum and places Buy Stop orders above the current price
• Overbought Condition: When RSI rises above the threshold, the EA prepares for bearish momentum and places Sell Stop orders below the current price
• Multi-Level Distribution: Instead of relying on a single entry, the EA distributes entries across multiple price levels to reduce timing risk
Exit Philosophy
• One-Directional Trailing Stop: Moves only in the favorable direction and never retreats
• Grid Take Profit: Closes grouped positions once combined profit reaches the target
• Drawdown Protection: Automatically closes positions when predefined drawdown limits are exceeded
Grid Modes
Recovery Mode
Adds positions at defined intervals when price moves against the initial entry, with controlled lot scaling.
Breakout Mode
Places pending orders above and below the current price to capture directional expansions.
Hybrid Mode
Combines RSI directional bias with structured grid positioning for trend-aligned grid entries.
Key Features
Core Trading Logic
✅ Non-repainting RSI signals (based on closed bars)
✅ Tick-based execution
✅ Multi-level grid entries
✅ One-directional trailing stop
Risk Management System
Champion Grid EA integrates a five-layer safety architecture designed to prevent uncontrolled exposure.
Layer 1: Lot Control
• Fixed lot mode
• Risk percentage mode
• Auto symbol-adjusted mode
Layer 2: Symbol-Based Scaling
Lot sizes are automatically adjusted based on instrument margin requirements:
• Forex pairs: 100%
• Gold (XAUUSD): 10%
• Silver (XAGUSD): 20%
• Indices: 30%
• Energy: 25%
• Crypto: 5%
Layer 3: Margin Protection
• Pre-trade margin validation using OrderCalcMargin()
• Free margin safety buffer
• Configurable maximum margin usage
Layer 4: Exposure Limits
• Maximum total volume cap
• Pending orders included in exposure calculation
Layer 5: Drawdown Control
• Per-symbol drawdown tracking
• Automatic position closure when limits are exceeded
Broker Compatibility
✅ Netting account safe
✅ Hedging account compatible
✅ Stop level compliance
✅ Freeze level protection
✅ Volume normalization (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN/MAX/STEP)
✅ Error handling and trade validation
Execution Quality
• Tick-precise order management
• Mandatory margin checks before every trade
• Broker rule compliance
• Clean execution logs
• Safety diagnostics on startup
Who This EA Is For
Beginner Traders
• Simple configuration
• Built-in safety
• Prevents catastrophic mistakes
Experienced Traders
• Multiple grid modes
• Flexible risk parameters
• Full lot sizing control
Portfolio Traders
• Symbol-specific scaling
• Magic number separation
• Low EA interference
Prop Firm Traders
• Drawdown protection
• Controlled grid logic
• No runaway exposure
Passive Traders
• Set-and-forget operation
• VPS-compatible
• Automated trailing logic
Recommended Settings
Timeframes
• Recovery Grid: H1, H4
• Breakout Grid: M15, M30, H1
• Hybrid Grid: H1, H4
• Standard RSI: H1, H4, D1
Recommended Symbols
• Forex majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
• Cross pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY
• Metals: XAUUSD (auto-scaling enabled)
Risk Guidance
|Account Size
|Lot Mode
|Suggested Risk
|$100–$500
|Fixed
|0.01
|$500–$2,000
|Fixed / %
|1%
|$2,000–$10,000
|%
|1–2%
|$10,000+
|%
|User discretion
Technical Requirements
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Broker: Any MT5 broker
• Account Type: Netting or Hedging
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
• VPS: Recommended
• Minimum Deposit: $100
Important Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, metals, crypto, and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor executes trades based on predefined logic. No trading system can eliminate risk or guarantee profitability.
Risks include:
• Market volatility
• Slippage and gaps
• Broker execution delays
• Platform or connectivity issues
• Grid exposure risks
Grid strategies may accumulate drawdown during strong directional markets.
You should:
• Use only risk capital
• Test on demo before live use
• Monitor your account
• Use conservative settings
The developer is not responsible for financial losses resulting from the use of this software.
Why Choose Champion Grid EA
Engineering Quality
• Production-grade MQL5 code
• Modular architecture
• Full error handling
• Broker-safe execution
Safety-First Design
• Mandatory pre-trade validation
• Conservative default settings
• Hard exposure limits
Transparent Logic
• No hidden behavior
• All parameters user-configurable
• Full trade logging
Honest Approach
❌ No profit guarantees
❌ No uncontrolled martingale
❌ No hidden risk systems
✅ User-controlled exposure
✅ Drawdown-based closures
Frequently Asked Questions
Does it repaint?
No. All signals use closed candle data.
Does it use martingale?
Grid multipliers are controlled, capped, and protected by exposure and drawdown limits.
Is it prop-firm safe?
Yes, with proper configuration.
Minimum deposit?
$100 (0.01 lots). Recommended: $500+.
Recommended leverage?
1:100 or higher.
VPS required?
Not required, but recommended.
Does it work with all brokers?
Yes. It adapts to broker rules automatically.
Call to Action
Champion Grid EA is built for traders who value structure, safety, and transparency.
Before purchasing:
✔ Test on demo
✔ Run Strategy Tester
✔ Verify compatibility
Add Champion Grid EA to your trading toolkit today.
Engineered for Safety. Built for Control. Designed for Serious Traders.