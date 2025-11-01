Zumiko FX Table Trend

Trend Dashboard / Trend Scanner – Smart Multi-Timeframe Tool

Our Trend Dashboard is an advanced tool for trend analysis that allows you to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes in one place. It displays the current trend direction on popular intervals such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1, enabling traders to quickly assess market conditions without manually checking multiple charts.

Features:

Trend indicators for multiple timeframes in a single dashboard

Color-coded trend display: bullish, bearish, neutral

Simple parameter settings: indicator periods, RSI levels

Visual and sound alerts on trend changes

Benefits for Traders:

Fast and clear trend analysis across multiple timeframes

Intuitive display, easy to read at a glance

Suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies

Helps traders make better decisions and improve trading efficiency

Settings:

Users can adjust indicator parameters, such as EMA periods and RSI levels, making the tool flexible and adaptable to individual trading strategies



