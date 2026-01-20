Product Name: Gold Hedge Replace Fibonacci Expert

A high-frequency recovery specialist for XAUUSD utilizing a sophisticated Hedge & Replace mechanism with Fibonacci lot scaling to navigate market volatility.

The markets are becoming increasingly volatile these days. For many traders, traditional Stop Losses have become "liquidity targets," where Gold (XAUUSD) frequently spikes to hit stops before reversing in the intended direction. The Gold Hedge Replace Fibonacci Expert was engineered to move beyond traditional stop-loss hunting by utilizing a sophisticated "Recovery" logic.

Instead of accepting a definitive loss on a single trade, this Expert Advisor uses a dynamic Hedge and Replace strategy combined with a Fibonacci-based lot progression to navigate market swings and exit in a basket profit.

The Core Logic: Hedge & Replace

Most EAs fail because they cannot handle a "wrong" entry. This EA treats the first trade as just the beginning of a cycle:

Initial Setup: The EA places twin pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at a mathematically determined distance from the current price. The Cycle: When one order triggers, the opposite pending order is deleted and replaced at the same price level with an increased lot size based on the Fibonacci sequence. The Recovery: By "replacing" orders rather than just doubling them, the EA creates a net-profit zone. It waits for the market to trend far enough in either direction so that the newer, larger positions outweigh the older, smaller ones.

Why Fibonacci?

Unlike Martingale systems that double lot sizes and lead to rapid account exhaustion, this EA utilizes the Fibonacci sequence (0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08, 0.13...). This mathematical progression provides a slower, more sustainable increase in volume, allowing the account more "breathing room" during periods of market consolidation or extended ranges.

Key Features and Safety Valves

Dynamic Trailing Profit: The EA does not just close at a static target. Once the basket profit is reached, a trailing mechanism activates to lock in gains while allowing the trade to run during strong trends.

Equity Kill-Switch: A built-in, ‘MaxDrawdownPercent’ parameter acts as a hard safety valve. If equity drops by the user-defined percentage, all trades are closed to preserve the remaining capital.

Daily Profit Target: Set your "Goal" in USD. Once reached, the EA stops for the day, preventing "over-trading" and protecting your daily gains.

Broker Compatibility: Includes a robust filling mode detection (FOK/IOC) to ensure seamless execution on ECN and Standard accounts across different brokers.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any (Execution is based on price distance, not candle close)

Account Type: Hedging accounts only

Input Parameters

InitialDistance: Points distance for the first pending orders.

DailyProfitTarget: Your daily target in USD.

MaxDrawdownPercent: Percentage of equity to protect (The Kill-switch).

EmergencySL: A final Stop Loss triggered only at the 15th Fibonacci step.

DayStartHour: The hour the EA begins searching for new cycles.

Risk Warning

The default settings of this EA are designed for aggressive recovery. Trading Gold involves significant risk. While the Fibonacci progression is safer than Martingale, extended market consolidation can still lead to high drawdowns. Always test on a demo account before moving to live funds.