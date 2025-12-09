Ema Crossover based Expert

EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (Free MT5 EA)

Automate Your Trading with the Classic Trend-Following Strategy

The EMA Crossover EA is a free, fully automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It simplifies one of the most reliable technical strategies—the Moving Average Crossover into a "set and forget" solution for retail traders.

Perfect for capturing big trends on major currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, this EA handles the entry, exit, and risk management so you don't have to watch the charts all day.

📊 How It Works

The strategy is based on two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The EA constantly analyzes price action to detect trend changes:

The Buy Signal: When the Fast EMA (default: 50) crosses above the Slow EMA (default: 200), it signals an uptrend, and the EA opens a Buy trade. The Sell Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA, it signals a downtrend, and the EA opens a Sell trade. Smart Exit: If a signal appears in the opposite direction, the EA automatically closes existing trades to protect your account and follows the new trend.

🛡️ Key Features

1. Built-in Risk Management

Keep your drawdown under control with automatic safety limits:

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Comes with default settings (50/100 pips) that you can adjust to fit any pair's volatility.

Trailing Stop (Optional): Enable this to let your profits run while the EA automatically moves your stop loss behind the price.

2. Position Sizing Options

Choose how much capital to allocate per trade:

Fixed Lot: Use a constant volume (e.g., 0.10 lots) for every trade.

Risk Percent: Let the EA calculate the lot size automatically based on a percentage of your account balance (e.g., risk 2% per trade).

3. Professional Trade Handling

Magic Number ID: Allows you to run this EA alongside other robots on the same account without interference.

Signal Validation: Uses "Bar-by-Bar" analysis to confirm signals, preventing false entries during market noise.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

This EA is highly flexible, but works best with the following configuration:

Preferred Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Timeframes: H1, H4, or Daily (higher timeframes generally produce more reliable trends).

Key Inputs: FastEMA_Period: 50 SlowEMA_Period: 200 Stop Loss: 50 Pips Take Profit: 100 Pips



🚀 How to Install & Use

Save the EA code file as EMA_Crossover_EA.mq5 . Move the file to your MQL5/Experts folder in MetaTrader 5. Open MetaEditor, compile the file (press F7), and restart your terminal. Drag the EMA Crossover EA from the Navigator onto a chart (e.g., EURUSD H1). Adjust the inputs if necessary and click OK. Make sure the "Algo Trading" button in the toolbar is enabled.

Disclaimer: This tool is for backtesting. Always test on a Demo Account first to understand how the strategy performs in different market conditions.