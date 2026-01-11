BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is an automated trading system based on Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system, designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently.

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept, enhanced with a hedging martingale recovery mechanism to manage adverse price movements.

The EA opens positions when price moves beyond the Bollinger Bands boundaries, indicating strong momentum or volatility expansion.
If the market retraces against the initial position, the EA activates a hedging recovery system with increased lot size, aiming to close all positions once a net profit target is achieved.

This approach allows the EA to adapt to ranging and volatile market conditions while maintaining a structured recovery logic.

Trading Logic

Buy when price breaks above the Upper Bollinger Band
Sell when price breaks below the Lower Bollinger Band

If price moves against the initial position:

  • The EA opens an opposite hedge position

  • Lot size increases according to the recovery settings

  • All positions are closed together once overall profit is reached

🔹 Key Features

✔ Bollinger Bands based entry system
✔ Hedging martingale recovery logic
✔ Automatic position management
✔ Close-all on total profit
✔ Adjustable Bollinger Bands parameters
✔ Adjustable recovery and lot settings
✔ Designed for scalping and short-term trading
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 - M5

  • Minimum Deposit: 5000  & 0.01 lot size

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low spread recommended

  • Account Type: Hedging account required

🔹 Risk Disclaimer (WAJIB di MQL5)

Risk Warning:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk.
Martingale and recovery strategies can lead to large drawdowns during strong trends.
Use proper money management and test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Why Choose BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper?

✔ Simple and transparent strategy
✔ Combines volatility breakout with recovery logic
✔ Suitable for traders who understand hedging and martingale systems
✔ Flexible settings to adapt to different market conditions

🔹 Notes

This EA is not a holy grail.
It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who understand risk management and recovery-based strategies.


🔧 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings may vary depending on broker conditions, symbol, timeframe, and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

Prodotti consigliati
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Arog mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Forex trading advisor   Arog     is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes transactions using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task is to instantly make a deal where a person wastes time on analysis and decision-making. Scalp trading or scalping is a short-term trading strategy that a trader uses to frequently make small profits from small price changes that add up to a large amount over time. This strategy is very popular in
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Esperto di scalping trend-following) ChronoATR Guardian è uno strumento per il trading automatizzato sui mercati finanziari, progettato per operare sugli impulsi con conferma basata su ATR (Average True Range) e tendenza. L'esperto include preset preconfigurati per diverse coppie di valute, rendendolo facile da usare anche per i principianti. ️ Parametri principali Parametro Descrizione cSeconds Intervallo di tempo (in secondi) per analizzare le condizioni del mercato.
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Golden Voyage
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Voyage MT5 is an expert advisor for conservative gold trading (XAUUSD), focused on strict risk management and single-position trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale, averaging, or locking. Trading logic and risk management Single Position Mode Only one trade per symbol can be open at a time. Re-entries and volume increases are not permitted. Fixed risk per trade The stop-loss size is calculated as a percentage of the current balance. The lot size is automatically determined
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Orivex
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Experts
ORIVEX – GOLD M1 Scalper EA Smart Gold Scalping – Precision Trading from 6 AM to 11 AM GMT! ORIVEX is a cutting-edge, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M1 timeframe . It capitalizes on price action and reversal patterns to enter trades with high accuracy during the most volatile market hours. Optimized Trading Hours: Operates only from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM GMT to take advantage of peak liquidity. Advanced Scalping Strategy: Uses s
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Virtual Bot MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
King of Pullbacks
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures . The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed. The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design. General Trading Concept The EA focuses on: XAUUSD H4, H1 Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc Trading with
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Segnale Live: Monitora le prestazioni in tempo reale qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Fi
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Presentazione di Marvelous EA: Il Tuo Compagno di Trading Definitivo Sblocca tutto il potenziale del mercato Forex con Marvelous EA, una soluzione di trading automatizzata all'avanguardia progettata per massimizzare i tuoi profitti e ridurre al minimo i rischi. Questo algoritmo di trading attentamente elaborato è dotato di funzioni avanzate per navigare con precisione ed efficienza nel dinamico mercato Forex. ORO - XAUUSD - H1 Prestazioni del conto reale: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/ 2321
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RX60 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.8 (40)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.81 (42)
Experts
Ti sei mai chiesto perché la maggior parte degli esperti consulenti non è efficace nel trading reale, nonostante la loro perfetta performance nei backtest? La risposta più probabile è Over-fitting. Molti EA vengono creati per 'imparare' e adattarsi perfettamente ai dati storici disponibili, ma falliscono nel prevedere il futuro a causa di una mancanza di generalizzabilità nel modello costruito. Alcuni sviluppatori semplicemente non conoscono l'esistenza del Over-fitting, o ne sono a conoscenza
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinamicamente la stra
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Altri dall’autore
BBSonic HMX
Winardi Se
Experts
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper   is an automated trading system based on   Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system , designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently. BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a   simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept , enhanced with a   hedging martingale recovery mechanism   to manage adverse price movements. The E
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione