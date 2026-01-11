BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is an automated trading system based on Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system, designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently.

BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept, enhanced with a hedging martingale recovery mechanism to manage adverse price movements.

The EA opens positions when price moves beyond the Bollinger Bands boundaries, indicating strong momentum or volatility expansion.
If the market retraces against the initial position, the EA activates a hedging recovery system with increased lot size, aiming to close all positions once a net profit target is achieved.

This approach allows the EA to adapt to ranging and volatile market conditions while maintaining a structured recovery logic.

Trading Logic

Buy when price breaks above the Upper Bollinger Band
Sell when price breaks below the Lower Bollinger Band

If price moves against the initial position:

  • The EA opens an opposite hedge position

  • Lot size increases according to the recovery settings

  • All positions are closed together once overall profit is reached

🔹 Key Features

✔ Bollinger Bands based entry system
✔ Hedging martingale recovery logic
✔ Automatic position management
✔ Close-all on total profit
✔ Adjustable Bollinger Bands parameters
✔ Adjustable recovery and lot settings
✔ Designed for scalping and short-term trading
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 - M5

  • Minimum Deposit: 5000  & 0.01 lot size

  • Broker Type: ECN / Low spread recommended

  • Account Type: Hedging account required

🔹 Risk Disclaimer (WAJIB di MQL5)

Risk Warning:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk.
Martingale and recovery strategies can lead to large drawdowns during strong trends.
Use proper money management and test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Why Choose BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper?

✔ Simple and transparent strategy
✔ Combines volatility breakout with recovery logic
✔ Suitable for traders who understand hedging and martingale systems
✔ Flexible settings to adapt to different market conditions

🔹 Notes

This EA is not a holy grail.
It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who understand risk management and recovery-based strategies.


🔧 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings may vary depending on broker conditions, symbol, timeframe, and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

