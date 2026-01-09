MultiSymbol control Panel

Stop switching charts! Monitor and manage all your open positions from a single dashboard.

The Multi-Symbol Trade Manager is a professional utility tool designed for traders who trade multiple currency pairs or instruments simultaneously. Instead of flipping through dozens of charts to check your floating P/L, this tool automatically scans your entire account and displays every active symbol in a clean, dynamic grid layout on a single chart.

Key Features:

🚀 One-Chart Solution: Attach it to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD), and it will automatically find and display panels for ALL your open trades (Gold, Forex, Indices, etc.).

📊 Dynamic Grid Layout: The panels arrange themselves automatically. If you open a new symbol, a new panel appears. If you close a symbol, the panel disappears to save screen space.

💰 Detailed Statistics: See real-time Lot sizes and Profit/Loss for Total, Buy-only, and Sell-only positions for each symbol.

⚡ Fast Execution Buttons: Close All: Close all positions for this specific symbol. Close Buy: Close only Buy positions for this symbol. Close Sell: Close only Sell positions for this symbol.

🎨 Fully Customizable: Change colors, panel size, grid columns, and font colors to match your template.

🔒 Magic Number Filter: Can monitor manual trades, specific EAs, or the entire account.

How to Use:

Open one clean chart (any symbol, any timeframe). Drag and drop this EA onto the chart. The dashboard will instantly visualize all your active trades.

Input Parameters: