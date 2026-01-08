RRR with Last Order for MT4

Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator for MetaTrader 4



The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator is a practical trading tool designed to help traders accurately measure the risk-to-reward ratio of their most recent trade within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

This indicator analyzes the distance between the entry price and stop loss, then compares it with the take profit level. Based on these values, it automatically calculates and displays the risk-to-reward (R/R) ratio in the upper-left corner of the chart. By providing instant insight into trade risk, the RRO Indicator supports better decision-making and more disciplined trade management.

Indicator Overview



Feature Description Category Capital Management, Trading Tool, Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Entry & Exit Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Compatible with all trading styles Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices

Buy Trade Example

On a 1-minute Ethereum chart, when a trader places a pending order with predefined stop loss and take profit levels, the RRO Indicator immediately calculates and displays the risk-to-reward ratio. The real-time value shown on the chart enables traders to quickly assess potential profitability and manage risk more effectively before price movement occurs.

Sell Trade Example

For example, on a 30-minute Solana chart, a trader sets a pending sell order at 132.67, with a stop loss at 134.57 and a take profit at 120.09. The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator calculates an R/R ratio of 1:6.62. This clear ratio helps traders evaluate trade quality, improve capital allocation, and focus on high-probability setups.

Indicator Settings (RRO)

Display Settings

Theme Selection : Choose the preferred indicator theme

Order Settings : Customize trade order preferences

Magic Number Filter : Enable filtering for specific trades

Magic Number Value : Apply calculations to selected magic numbers

Comment Filter : Enable or disable comment-based trade filtering

Comment Value : Restrict calculations to orders with a specific comment

Box Settings

Position : Set the indicator panel location

X / Y Coordinates : Fine-tune placement in pixels

Box Size : Adjust width and height

Font Settings : Customize font type and size

Color Options : Modify text, background, and border colors

Background Box : Enable or disable the background panel

Summary



The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator is a reliable solution for traders who want precise, real-time risk-to-reward calculations directly on their MT4 charts. By continuously monitoring stop loss and take profit levels, this indicator helps traders maintain disciplined risk management and improve overall trade consistency.

Integrating the RRO Indicator into your trading workflow allows for more structured decision-making, optimized capital management, and a stronger focus on high-quality trade setups.