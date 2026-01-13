TR Basket Pro

TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5)

Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection





TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids.





Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket, with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily performance.





It’s built to behave like a risk-managed trading engine, suitable for medium-to-large accounts where discipline matters more than frequency.

What Makes It Different





✅ 1) Smart Exit Engine (Momentum + Giveback Logic)





Instead of closing only at a fixed TP, Smart Exit can secure profits when the basket shows signs of weakness:

monitors profit peak

detects profit retracement (giveback)

exits only when profit remains above a minimum lock level





This means the EA can sometimes capture more than the target, while still protecting gains during reversals.





✅ 2) Basket-Level Risk Management





Trades are not treated individually. The EA manages the entire position group as one basket:

basket TP / basket SL

basket trailing protection

smart close decisions based on basket behavior





Result: better drawdown control, cleaner exits, and more consistent behavior.





✅ 3) Dynamic Lot Sizing (Capital-Aware)





Auto sizing adapts exposure based on:

Balance or Equity

Capital Allocation mode (Fixed USD or % Equity)

Margin & headroom protection





This makes sizing proportional and more realistic for investors.





✅ 4) Capital & Margin Protection (Exposure Control)





Built-in guards to avoid overloading the account:

margin cap enforcement

free margin checks

risk auto-reduction during drawdown stages





✅ 5) Daily Profit / Loss Guard (Including Floating)





The EA can stop trading after hitting daily profit or loss limits, including floating PnL (optional), to prevent “giving back” wins.





✅ 6) AI Session Memory (Soft / Hard)





Learns which trading hours historically perform better:

Hard mode: blocks weak hours

Soft mode: reduces lot size during weak hours





✅ 7) Weekly Adaptive Tuning (Safe)





Small, limited adjustments based on recent performance:

no curve fitting

no aggressive optimization

capped tuning ranges for stability

Clean & Safe Architecture





✔ No martingale

✔ No high-risk recovery behavior

✔ No news trading

✔ No external web requests

✔ Fully self-contained logic

✔ Designed for controlled exposure and capital safety

Recommended Markets

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Indices

Major Forex pairs





Runs on one symbol per chart (not auto multi-symbol).

Platform & Account Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Hedging account recommended

Recommended capital: $10,000+

VPS recommended for stability and execution reliability

Ideal For





✔ Traders managing serious capital

✔ Investors seeking controlled exposure

✔ Users who value disciplined exits and protection layers

✔ Traders who understand basket systems and risk management





Not For





✘ Small accounts

✘ “High-risk grid / martingale” seekers

✘ Users who want “set & forget” without understanding risk

Risk Disclaimer





Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor does not promise profits and should be tested on a demo account before live use.









✅ “How to Start (Quick Setup)”

Attach EA to one chart (example: XAUUSD M5/M15)

Enable AutoTrading

Use default settings first, then adjust UnitUSD / TPPerUnit based on your account size





✅ “Transparency line”





This EA focuses on risk control first, then profit — designed to survive volatility rather than chase unrealistic returns.





✅ “Investor-friendly line”





Built for traders who prefer controlled exposure + measurable limits over aggressive strategies.