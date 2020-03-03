XAU SNIPER ZONES

XAU Sniper Zones is an automated trading advisor for the gold (XAUUSD) market, designed with a focus on high probability zones, market structure, and risk management.

The advisor uses a set of six built-in algorithms that adapt to various market conditions (trend, correction, momentum, volatility, consolidation). The algorithms work together and are activated only when internal conditions are met, preventing excessive trading.

The main operating principle is waiting for confirmed market conditions rather than constant trading activity. The advisor analyzes price movement structure, trend direction, volatility, and pre-defined price zones. Trades are opened only when the specified criteria are met.

Key Features

Automated trading on XAUUSD

Work by zones and market structure

6 built-in algorithms that adapt to the market

Support for any timeframes

Minimum number of inputs with quality priority

Optimized default settings (no need for fine-tuning)

Usage

The advisor is installed using the "plug and play" principle. The user simply selects the risk level. The remaining logic is fully automated and requires no intervention.

Recommended conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Account Type: Hedging

Broker: ECN / RAW / LOW spread

Gold price: 2 decimal places

Minimum deposit: from 500 USD

Recommended deposit: from 1000 USD

Leverage: from 1:100 (recommended 1:500)

VPS for 24/7 operation

XAU Sniper Zones is designed for traders who prefer a structured and disciplined approach to automated gold trading.