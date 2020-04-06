**KPG Momentum Scalper 1 – Your Intelligent, Risk-Aware Trading Partner**- Activations: 5





Hello, traders!





Meet **KPG Momentum Scalper 1** – the next-generation scalping solution engineered for precision, safety, and adaptability. Built with the disciplined trader in mind, this bot doesn’t just chase opportunities—it safeguards your account with multi-layer protection and intelligent money management across all market conditions.





**Why KPG Momentum Scalper 1 Stands Out**





✅ **Superior Risk Management**

- Pre-trade balance validation (CheckMoneyForTrade)

- Daily loss & profit limits (DailyMaxLossPercent / DailyMaxProfitPercent)

- Maximum spread control (MaxSpreadPoints)





✅ **Flexible & Smart Money Management**

- 4 lot sizing modes: Fixed, Percentage, ATR-based, Equity-based

- Controlled Martingale (up to 3 steps)

- Broker-compliant volume validation





✅ **Complete Stop-Level Protection**

- Auto-adjusts SL/TP according to SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL

- Freeze level awareness (SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)

- Safety buffer (SafetyBufferPoints) and minimum distance checks (MinStopDistance)





✅ **Diversified Exit Strategies**

- Customizable Trailing Stop with adjustable activation and step

- Automatic Breakeven Stop

- Candle Reversal detection for timely exit





✅ **Full Account Safeguards**

- Margin mode detection (hedging/netting)

- Maximum orders per symbol limit (MaxOrdersPerSymbol)





**Built for Consistency, Designed for Safety**

KPG Momentum Scalper 1 combines aggressive opportunity capture with defensive rigor. It doesn’t just trade—it monitors, validates, and protects at every step. Whether you're scaling gold, forex, crypto, or indices, this bot ensures every move is calculated, compliant, and capital-aware.





**Ready to trade with confidence?**

Activate KPG Momentum Scalper 1 and experience a new standard in automated scalping—where momentum meets mindfulness.





---





**Short MQL5 Marketplace Description**





KPG Momentum Scalper 1 is a risk-aware automated trader featuring robust capital protection, flexible lot sizing, and full stop-level compliance. With daily loss/profit limits, multi-mode money management, and smart exit logic including trailing stop and candle reversal detection, it ensures disciplined execution across all markets. Ideal for traders who value consistency, safety, and adaptive strategy. Trade smarter—not harder.

I analyze, I wait, and when probabilities align… I strike with precision, turning one opportunity into a sequence of profitable trades. How I Operate Plug & Play installation : simply attach me to your chart, choose your risk level, and I handle the rest.

: simply attach me to your chart, choose your risk level, and I handle the rest. Optimized strategies : fully tuned out of the box, no complex setup required.

: fully tuned out of the box, no complex setup required. Multi‑timeframe flexibility : flawless performance across any timeframe.

: flawless performance across any timeframe. 24/5 market intelligence: constant monitoring of volatility, price behavior, and trend structures for razor‑sharp execution.



