KPG Momentum Scalper 1

**KPG Momentum Scalper 1 – Your Intelligent, Risk-Aware Trading Partner**- Activations: 5

Hello, traders!

Meet **KPG Momentum Scalper 1** – the next-generation scalping solution engineered for precision, safety, and adaptability. Built with the disciplined trader in mind, this bot doesn’t just chase opportunities—it safeguards your account with multi-layer protection and intelligent money management across all market conditions.

**Why KPG Momentum Scalper 1 Stands Out**

✅ **Superior Risk Management**  
- Pre-trade balance validation (CheckMoneyForTrade)  
- Daily loss & profit limits (DailyMaxLossPercent / DailyMaxProfitPercent)  
- Maximum spread control (MaxSpreadPoints)  

✅ **Flexible & Smart Money Management**  
- 4 lot sizing modes: Fixed, Percentage, ATR-based, Equity-based  
- Controlled Martingale (up to 3 steps)  
- Broker-compliant volume validation  

✅ **Complete Stop-Level Protection**  
- Auto-adjusts SL/TP according to SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL  
- Freeze level awareness (SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)  
- Safety buffer (SafetyBufferPoints) and minimum distance checks (MinStopDistance)  

✅ **Diversified Exit Strategies**  
- Customizable Trailing Stop with adjustable activation and step  
- Automatic Breakeven Stop  
- Candle Reversal detection for timely exit  

✅ **Full Account Safeguards**  
- Margin mode detection (hedging/netting)  
- Maximum orders per symbol limit (MaxOrdersPerSymbol)  

**Built for Consistency, Designed for Safety**  
KPG Momentum Scalper 1 combines aggressive opportunity capture with defensive rigor. It doesn’t just trade—it monitors, validates, and protects at every step. Whether you're scaling gold, forex, crypto, or indices, this bot ensures every move is calculated, compliant, and capital-aware.

**Ready to trade with confidence?**  
Activate KPG Momentum Scalper 1 and experience a new standard in automated scalping—where momentum meets mindfulness.

---

**Short MQL5 Marketplace Description**

KPG Momentum Scalper 1 is a risk-aware automated trader featuring robust capital protection, flexible lot sizing, and full stop-level compliance. With daily loss/profit limits, multi-mode money management, and smart exit logic including trailing stop and candle reversal detection, it ensures disciplined execution across all markets. Ideal for traders who value consistency, safety, and adaptive strategy. Trade smarter—not harder.

don’t guess. I don’t gamble.
I analyze, I wait, and when probabilities align… I strike with precision, turning one opportunity into a sequence of profitable trades.

How I Operate

  • Plug & Play installation: simply attach me to your chart, choose your risk level, and I handle the rest.
  • Optimized strategies: fully tuned out of the box, no complex setup required.
  • Multi‑timeframe flexibility: flawless performance across any timeframe.
  • 24/5 market intelligence: constant monitoring of volatility, price behavior, and trend structures for razor‑sharp execution.

Let me know if you'd like to adjust the tone or emphasize any feature further.

** Quick setup tip: please make sure the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform. If you encounter any issues, just reach out—I’m always here to help. Thank you!**

Produits recommandés
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Experts
GoldMax EA est l'un des meilleurs conseillers experts pour MetaTrader 5. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion financière avancée, un multiplicateur de lots, une grille et un mécanisme de réduction des pertes. Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real a
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA   est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisors pour Meta Trader 5. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise les indicateurs standards de Meta Trader 5. Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Cl
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Adaptive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Adaptive Gold - Professional Trading Advisor for Gold Product Description Adaptive Gold is an intelligent trading advisor designed for XAUUSD trading in high-volatility conditions with strict risk management. The robot focuses on entry quality, capital protection, and transparency of trading decisions. The advisor uses a multi-level market filtering system and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. Adaptive Gold does not employ aggressive risk-increasing methods and adapts to current m
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Vix75 Slow and Steady High Risk
Peter Jack David Ackermann
Experts
The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady High Risk" Robot was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available on the Deriv synthetics broker. Although this bot can run on both Forex and Synthetic Indices, this version was optimized for the Volatility 75(Vix75) synthetics market. The current settings the bot is using, has been optimized for the current year(2024), back testing previous years data with current settings might not provide the best results.  The bot has a fixed Stop loss a
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimiz
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! RSI Grid est basé sur les conditions de surachat et de survente RSI et ouvre une grille lorsque le commerce est du côté perdant du marché. Le RSI fournit aux traders techniques des signaux sur la dynamique des prix haussière et baissière, et il est souvent tracé sous le graphique du prix d'un actif. Un actif est
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps différentes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenn
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Signal en direct : Suivez les performances sur le compte officiel : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Plus de l'auteur
KPG Scalper BS10
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot**   **BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5**   Hello, traders!   **   A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the  max spread  in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform (you can refer to the attached  Screenshot  for details). If you run into any issues, just let me know—I’m happy to help. Thank you! **    --- KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot, the technological warrior of **BillionKPG Club**, design
KPG Q8 Scalper
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG Q8 Scalper Bot   BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5 Hello, traders! KPG Q8 Scalper Bot- the technological warrior of   BillionKPG Club , is designed to be your ultimate assistant across gold, forex, crypto, and stocks. With the ability to detect early reversals, I help you   avoid buying tops and selling bottoms , making me the perfect fit for   high‑win‑rate scalp trading . My specialty? Multi‑market scalping across GOLD, forex, crypto & stocks. My mission?   To protec
KPG Micro Scalper 1
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG Micro Scalper 1** **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5** ### For the Disciplined Scalper *   Seeks steady, compounding returns from small, frequent wins. *   Values robust, automated execution over emotional trading. *   Desires a dedicated tool for Gold, Forex, and Crypto micro-movements. --- Hello, traders! **A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform. If you run into any issues,
KPG S8 U8 Scalper
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot**  **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5**   Hello, traders!   **A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform . If you run into any issues, just let me know—I'm happy to help. Thank you!**   --- KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot, the precision specialist of **BillionKPG Club**, designed to navigate fast-moving markets with intelligence and discipline. Built on sophisticated trad
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis