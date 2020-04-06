Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank: Hybrid AI Trading System (Grid + Sniper)

Short Description: Advanced 3-in-1 EA combining robust Grid logic ("Tank"), Precision Trend entries ("Investor"), and Neural Network filtering. Build GOLD 4.12.

Full Description:

KiPollator Gemini Tank represents the next generation of algorithmic trading. It is not just a standard grid bot; it is a hybrid machine capable of adapting to market conditions using the proprietary KiP GEM COMBO indicators and the KiP Pattern Oracle (AI Module).

The system is designed to provide stability ("The Tank") while sniping precise entries ("The Investor"), all under the supervision of a Neural Network filter.

🔥 THREE TRADING MODES:

TANK (Smart Grid): The core profit generator. Uses dynamic step averaging logic. Entries are strictly filtered by Trend Direction (GEM) and AI probability. It adapts to volatility rather than fighting it. INVESTOR (H4 Sniper): A conservative, trend-following strategy. It hunts for high-probability reversals on H4 timeframes using RSI/MA confluence. Perfect for stable, long-term growth. INTRADAY (Breakout): Semi-auto logic based on Daily High/Low breakouts. It trades only when the trend is confirmed by the AI, capturing volatility spikes.

🧠 AI NEURAL FILTER (The Brain): The integrated Neural Pattern Oracle scans historical data (default 2000 bars) to recognize price patterns. If the AI confidence is low, it blocks risky trades, protecting your equity during uncertain markets.

🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION:

FUSE Button: Emergency manual override to close positions and pause trading instantly.

Smart Exit: Logic to exit losing grids early if indicators (RSI/MA) signal a trend reversal.

Hard StopLoss: Physical StopLoss in points for catastrophe protection.

Equity Stop & Auto Profit: Locks in profit targets in currency.

On-Chart Control: Interactive panel with "Sticky Buttons" (Stop Buy, Stop Sell, Close All) for full manual control.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

Visual Dashboard: Info-panel with status lights (GEM/AI Status). See instantly if the trend is UP, DOWN, or WAIT.

Optimization Ready: New Calc_TF feature allows trading on lower timeframes (M1/M5) while calculating AI logic on higher timeframes (H1/H4), ensuring fast backtests and stable signals.

No "Black Box": You see the indicators and the logic on the chart.

RECOMMENDATIONS: