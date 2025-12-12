FlixTrade Guardian PRO - Quantum Math AI V6.01

An Expert Advisor designed to maximize trading opportunities with advanced risk management.

FlixTrade Guardian PRO is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that uses quantitative mathematical intelligence to identify opportunities in the Forex market. Developed from a proven strategy, this EA has demonstrated efficiency and precision in identifying high-probability entry points while keeping risk under control.

Main Features:

Advanced Quantitative Analysis

Utilizes a Linear Regression model to identify trends and price patterns, providing trading signals based on quantitative data analysis. Professional Risk Management

With optimized risk management, this EA minimizes potential losses by adjusting trade size and SL/TP distances based on market volatility. Long-Term Investment Optimization

Designed to be effective for long-term trading, the EA adjusts its parameters based on market conditions, allowing sustained profitability. Fully Automated

Operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without requiring constant supervision. It allows traders to automate their strategies with ease. Backtested and Verified Results

Has been backtested with 100% tick data quality, showing excellent risk control and positive results over various historical periods.

EA Features:

Customizable Risk Settings: Adjust the risk per trade according to your profile.

ATR Indicators: Uses ATR indicator to automatically adjust SL and TP levels based on market volatility.

Easy to Use: No complicated setups; simply install and start trading.

Pricing:

Lifetime License: $49 USD

Optional Monthly Rental: $30 USD

Take advantage of this launch price before it goes up to $199 USD.

Get yours today and start trading with a bot that maximizes trading opportunities while controlling risk!

Support & Continuous Updates

Access technical support and updates to ensure you're always using the most optimized version of the EA.