FlixTrade Guardian PRO – XAUUSD

Low Drawdown • Capital Protection • Long-Term Consistency

FlixTrade Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital protection, controlled risk, and long-term consistency over aggressive and unstable strategies.

Developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is built to survive different market cycles, including high volatility periods, trending phases, and consolidation environments.

This is not a high-risk robot.

This is a risk-aware trading system designed to stay in the market for years.

🚫 What Guardian PRO Does NOT Use

NO Martingale

NO Grid

NO Recovery Systems

NO Overtrading

NO Dangerous Compounding

NO Unrealistic Profit Claims

Risk control comes first. Always.

🧠 Trading Logic – Simple & Transparent

Guardian PRO follows a quantitative and volatility-aware approach, designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable.

Identifies the dominant market direction

Filters low-quality price noise

Trades only under acceptable volatility conditions

Dynamically adapts risk using ATR-based calculations

Protects equity during unstable market phases

Designed to survive first. Grow later.

📊 5-Year Historical Backtest (Real Market Conditions)

Backtest Period: 2021 – 2025

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Initial Deposit: $5,000

Net Profit: $32,486

$32,486 Max Drawdown: ~11%

~11% Profit Factor: 2.11

2.11 Recovery Factor: 7.48

7.48 Total Trades: 3,700+

3,700+ Winning Trades: ~89%

The equity curve shows smooth and controlled growth, without aggressive risk spikes.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test before trading live.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum Deposit: from $200

from $200 Risk Level: Low / Conservative

Low / Conservative Platform: MetaTrader 5

Includes pre-configured risk profiles for easy setup.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

Traders focused on capital preservation

Conservative and disciplined traders

Users tired of martingale & grid systems

Traders seeking long-term stability

Those who value consistency over hype

If you are looking for fast gambling results, this EA is not for you.

🧪 Try Before You Buy

Demo version available.

We strongly recommend running Guardian PRO on a demo account first to fully understand its behavior before trading on a real account.

💰 Pricing & Updates

This EA has been recently released.

The current price is introductory and will be adjusted as more live data and user feedback become available.

Continuous updates

Active technical support

Long-term development vision

Trade smarter.

Protect your capital.

Let Guardian PRO do its job.