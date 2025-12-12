FlixTrade Guardian PRO

1

FlixTrade Guardian PRO – XAUUSD

Low Drawdown • Capital Protection • Long-Term Consistency

FlixTrade Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital protection, controlled risk, and long-term consistency over aggressive and unstable strategies.

Developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is built to survive different market cycles, including high volatility periods, trending phases, and consolidation environments.

This is not a high-risk robot.
This is a risk-aware trading system designed to stay in the market for years.

🚫 What Guardian PRO Does NOT Use

  • NO Martingale
  • NO Grid
  • NO Recovery Systems
  • NO Overtrading
  • NO Dangerous Compounding
  • NO Unrealistic Profit Claims

Risk control comes first. Always.

🧠 Trading Logic – Simple & Transparent

Guardian PRO follows a quantitative and volatility-aware approach, designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable.

  • Identifies the dominant market direction
  • Filters low-quality price noise
  • Trades only under acceptable volatility conditions
  • Dynamically adapts risk using ATR-based calculations
  • Protects equity during unstable market phases

Designed to survive first. Grow later.

📊 5-Year Historical Backtest (Real Market Conditions)

Backtest Period: 2021 – 2025
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Initial Deposit: $5,000

  • Net Profit: $32,486
  • Max Drawdown: ~11%
  • Profit Factor: 2.11
  • Recovery Factor: 7.48
  • Total Trades: 3,700+
  • Winning Trades: ~89%

The equity curve shows smooth and controlled growth, without aggressive risk spikes.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test before trading live.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: from $200
  • Risk Level: Low / Conservative
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

Includes pre-configured risk profiles for easy setup.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders focused on capital preservation
  • Conservative and disciplined traders
  • Users tired of martingale & grid systems
  • Traders seeking long-term stability
  • Those who value consistency over hype

If you are looking for fast gambling results, this EA is not for you.

🧪 Try Before You Buy

Demo version available.
We strongly recommend running Guardian PRO on a demo account first to fully understand its behavior before trading on a real account.

💰 Pricing & Updates

This EA has been recently released.
The current price is introductory and will be adjusted as more live data and user feedback become available.

  • Continuous updates
  • Active technical support
  • Long-term development vision

Trade smarter.
Protect your capital.
Let Guardian PRO do its job.

Filter:
baderbader
1398
baderbader 2025.12.15 08:27 
 

one of the worst strategy i have ever seen, i dont know why i buy it !!! dont take it even if its for free.

Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
188
Reply from developer Lucas Leguisamo Mallo 2025.12.16 02:25
Thank you for your feedback. FlixTrade Guardian PRO is a conservative, risk-controlled EA designed for capital protection and long-term consistency, not for aggressive or high-risk trading. The strategy, risk profile, and historical results are clearly described on the product page, and a demo version is available so users can evaluate it before purchasing. This EA is built for disciplined traders who value stability over fast gains. If you need assistance with proper setup or understanding how the EA is designed to be used, feel free to contact me via private message.
Reply to review