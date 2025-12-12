FlixTrade Guardian PRO
- Experts
- Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
- Version: 6.1
- Activations: 5
FlixTrade Guardian PRO – XAUUSD
Low Drawdown • Capital Protection • Long-Term Consistency
FlixTrade Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital protection, controlled risk, and long-term consistency over aggressive and unstable strategies.
Developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is built to survive different market cycles, including high volatility periods, trending phases, and consolidation environments.
This is not a high-risk robot.
This is a risk-aware trading system designed to stay in the market for years.
🚫 What Guardian PRO Does NOT Use
- NO Martingale
- NO Grid
- NO Recovery Systems
- NO Overtrading
- NO Dangerous Compounding
- NO Unrealistic Profit Claims
Risk control comes first. Always.
🧠 Trading Logic – Simple & Transparent
Guardian PRO follows a quantitative and volatility-aware approach, designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable.
- Identifies the dominant market direction
- Filters low-quality price noise
- Trades only under acceptable volatility conditions
- Dynamically adapts risk using ATR-based calculations
- Protects equity during unstable market phases
Designed to survive first. Grow later.
📊 5-Year Historical Backtest (Real Market Conditions)
Backtest Period: 2021 – 2025
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Net Profit: $32,486
- Max Drawdown: ~11%
- Profit Factor: 2.11
- Recovery Factor: 7.48
- Total Trades: 3,700+
- Winning Trades: ~89%
The equity curve shows smooth and controlled growth, without aggressive risk spikes.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test before trading live.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: from $200
- Risk Level: Low / Conservative
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
Includes pre-configured risk profiles for easy setup.
👥 Who Is This EA For?
- Traders focused on capital preservation
- Conservative and disciplined traders
- Users tired of martingale & grid systems
- Traders seeking long-term stability
- Those who value consistency over hype
If you are looking for fast gambling results, this EA is not for you.
🧪 Try Before You Buy
Demo version available.
We strongly recommend running Guardian PRO on a demo account first to fully understand its behavior before trading on a real account.
💰 Pricing & Updates
This EA has been recently released.
The current price is introductory and will be adjusted as more live data and user feedback become available.
- Continuous updates
- Active technical support
- Long-term development vision
Trade smarter.
Protect your capital.
Let Guardian PRO do its job.
one of the worst strategy i have ever seen, i dont know why i buy it !!! dont take it even if its for free.