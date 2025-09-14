Weltrade Spike Rider

Weltrade SpikeRider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets

Introduction
The Weltrade SpikeRider is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities.
It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations.

After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

Asset Specialization

  • Deriv BOOM

  • Deriv CRASH

  • Weltrade PainX

  • Weltrade GainX

  • Volatile Indices (US30, NAS100)

  • Gold (XAU/USD)

Exclusive Features

  • Predictive Algorithm: Detects potential spikes before they occur

  • Smart Filters: Trend confirmation, real-time volatility detection, and session analysis

  • Dynamic Dashboard: Real-time performance statistics, accuracy metrics, and proactive alerts

  • Automated Risk Management: ATR-based Stop Loss, multi-level Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop

Trading Advantages

  • High accuracy in volatile assets

  • Reduced false signals through multiple confirmation layers

  • Strategic entries aligned with key market movements

  • Transparent and easy-to-read signals on charts

Package Includes

  • Complete trading system (.ex5)

  • Strategic manual for synthetic derivatives

  • Specialized BOOM/CRASH support

  • Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice
Trading involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Custom Indicator for MT5

"Weltrade SpikeRider – Precision and intelligence in volatile markets."


Altri dall’autore
Precision Spike Detector V2
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introdução O Precision Spike Detector V2 é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) projetado para identificar potenciais picos de preço (movimentos bruscos de mercado) em índices sintéticos (DERIV: Boom, Crash; WELTRADE: GainX e PainX). Ele combina análises de RSI (Índice de Força Relativa) e ATR (Amplitude Média Real) para fornecer sinais precisos e confiáveis. Funciona apenas no período M5 (5 minutos) . Em outros períodos, nenhuma seta será exibida. Principais características Filtro ba
Eurusd Quantum
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Experts
EURUSD QUANTUM PRO - Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 Visão geral O EURUSD QUANTUM PRO é um Expert Advisor de última geração, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas EURUSD. Ele combina algoritmos adaptativos avançados com inteligência artificial para proporcionar um desempenho de negociação excepcional. Este sistema foi projetado para maximizar a lucratividade, implementando protocolos robustos de gestão de risco. Principais características Tecnologia Algorítmica Adaptativa:  
Trend Signal Pro mt4
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Indicatori
Trend Signal PRO – Professional Trend Detection System Introduction The Trend Signal PRO is an advanced MetaTrader indicator that brings precision, transparency, and professionalism to your technical analysis. With permanent arrows, intelligent confirmations, and automated risk management, it is designed for traders who demand accuracy and consistency. Core Features High-Precision Signals Permanent colored arrows that never repaint Intelligent multi-layer confirmation system Customizable trend
Trading Manager Tool Mt5
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Utilità
Trading Manager Tool – Execute and Manage Your Trades with Professional Precision Introduction The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management. No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency. Key Features Smart Risk Management Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically Visualize risk and
