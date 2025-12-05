Tasman MT4

LAUNCH PROMO - $99 for early buyers

MYFXBOOK - CLICK HERE TO SEE! - 2025 TEST, 3 YEARS SPREAD STRESS TEST , 3 YEARS AVERAGE SPREAD TEST

To see verified results, copy link below:

myfxbook.com/members/ARAISYSTEMS

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions.

TASMAN EA is a high-performance algorithm engineered for NZDCHF, optimized for RAW spread accounts and prop-firm trading conditions.
Backtested over 20+ years using 99% tick accuracy on IC Markets RAW account, the system delivers ultra-low drawdown, stable execution, and a strict max holding time of 24 hours, making it fully compliant with major prop-firm rules.

Designed for traders who demand both stability and precision, TASMAN EA thrives in real market conditions with clean NZDCHF volatility behavior.

Key Highlights:

  • Symbol: NZDCHF

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Leverage-friendly, optimized for 1:100–1:500

  • 20 years backtested, 99% real-tick modelling

  • Ultra-low DD risk profile

  • 24h MaxHolding rule (prop-firm friendly)

  • Optimized & tested on ECN/RAW accounts

  •  Perfect for traders seeking consistent daily scalps on a stable CHF cross

⚠️ Important:
To reproduce accurate backtests, use TDS with Dukascopy real tick data (minimum 90% quality, ideally 99%). MT4 simulated ticks will not reflect real performance.


