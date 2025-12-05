Tasman MT4
- Experts
- Andrijana Radojevic
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
LAUNCH PROMO - $49 for early buyers
MYFXBOOK - CLICK HERE TO SEE! - 2025 TEST, 3 YEARS SPREAD STRESS TEST , 3 YEARS AVERAGE SPREAD TEST
To see verified results, copy link below:
myfxbook.com/members/ARAISYSTEMS
TASMAN EA is a high-performance algorithm engineered for NZDCHF, optimized for RAW spread accounts and prop-firm trading conditions.
Backtested over 20+ years using 99% tick accuracy on IC Markets RAW account, the system delivers ultra-low drawdown, stable execution, and a strict max holding time of 24 hours, making it fully compliant with major prop-firm rules.
Designed for traders who demand both stability and precision, TASMAN EA thrives in real market conditions with clean NZDCHF volatility behavior.
Key Highlights:
-
Symbol: NZDCHF
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Leverage-friendly, optimized for 1:100–1:500
-
20 years backtested, 99% real-tick modelling
-
Ultra-low DD risk profile
-
24h MaxHolding rule (prop-firm friendly)
-
Optimized & tested on ECN/RAW accounts
-
Perfect for traders seeking consistent daily scalps on a stable CHF cross
⚠️ Important:
To reproduce accurate backtests, use TDS with Dukascopy real tick data (minimum 90% quality, ideally 99%). MT4 simulated ticks will not reflect real performance.
Nice EA to trade NZDCHD pair. I´m running the EA in a Vantage ECN RAW account. At the moment 100% winning trades. Low drawdown. Great support from author. Very recommended!!!