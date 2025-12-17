ASHI Engine

ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1

Institutional system with professional quantitative validation
Over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations confirm its robustness
Sharpe Ratio 2.18 | Recovery Factor 6,75 | Drawdown 9,12% | Profit Factor 1.37
Professional architecture without martingale grid or averaging
Developed for traders seeking high-probability systems

EARLY ADOPTER PRICE: $499 (First 20 activations)

Regular price: $999

Institutional-grade system validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Developed for traders who prioritise consistency over unrealistic promises.

Description

Ashi Engine is a professional trading system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe
Designed from scratch with a quantitative approach prioritizing stability and robustness under real market conditions

Unlike many Market systems that rely on over-optimization unnecessary filters or unrealistic backtest curves this system is built on clear replicable rules that eliminate the noise typical of low-timeframe charts
It does not use martingale grid hedging or hidden-risk techniques
Risk management is based on real volatility using ATR and exits are designed to protect positions without artificial mechanisms

The system has undergone advanced statistical validation through over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating variations in trade sequences spread changes slippage and complete reordering of profits and losses
These tests demonstrate the system remains stable even under random scenarios

Key Metrics Backtest 3 years 11 months 100% tick modeling

Sharpe Ratio 2.18
Recovery Factor 7.59
Maximum Drawdown 11.94%
Profit Factor 1.37
Net Profit +160.46%
Trades 988
Timeframe H1

These metrics do not come from aggressive optimization or multiple parameter adjustments
The system is based on a clear logic with values set according to real price behavior aiming for precise entries and optimal exits

Monte Carlo Validation 15,000 simulations

The system has passed an extensive Monte Carlo validation process including tests with variation of trade order spread changes slippage and complete reordering of results

64.2% of simulations showed a drawdown higher than the original backtest
This confirms the system is not over-optimized and the presented metrics are conservative
This type of validation differentiates a robust system from an overfitted one

System Architecture

Main asset USDJPY
Timeframe H1
Dynamic Stop Loss based on ATR
Take Profit with RR 3:1
No partial closes Prop Firm compatible
Optional Trailing Stop
Automatic protection against high spreads
Designed to operate in institutional environments

Recommended Users

Advanced and professional traders
Users seeking high-probability systems
Investors prioritizing consistency and low drawdown
Traders who prefer higher timeframes without overtrading

Not Recommended For

Traders seeking to double accounts quickly
Users requiring multiple trades per day
Systems using martingale or aggressive techniques
Traders unwilling to accept natural market risk

Technical Requirements

Recommended deposit USD 10,000 any account size valid
ECN-type broker
Leverage 1:50 or higher
VPS recommended
One instance per chart

Recommendations

Before using the robot on a real account, it is recommended to:

  • Conduct tests in a demo environment

  • Adjust the parameters according to your broker's conditions and the selected instrument

  • Ensure you fully understand the strategy and its risks

Ensure you test the Expert Advisor for yourself. The default parameters may not be optimal for all markets or brokers. This product does not constitute financial advice. Future market behavior cannot be guaranteed or predicted.

Main Parameters

Risk Management
UseFixedLot
FixedLotSize
RiskPercent

Spread & Orders
MaxSpreadPips
OrderComment
MagicNumber

TP/SL Management
ATR_Multiplier
RR_Ratio

Trailing Stop optional
UseTrailingStop
TrailingActivationPips
TrailingDistancePips

Anti-CopyTrading
UseRandomDelay
RandomDelayMin
RandomDelayMax

Debug & Monitoring
DebugMode
UseTimer
TimerSeconds

Conclusion

ASHI Engine is a professional system aimed at traders seeking clarity control and consistency
It does not rely on hidden-risk techniques or unrealistic promises
Its strength comes from a robust architecture advanced statistical validation and risk management designed for real-market conditions

It is suitable for traders seeking stable and sustainable results over the long term

FAQ – ASHI Engine

What type of strategy does ASHI Engine use?
ASHI Engine is a trend-following system based on price action analysis using Heikin Ashi and moving averages. The EA only trades when clear momentum alignment conditions are met. It does not use complex patterns or artificial filters that reduce robustness.

Which market and timeframe are recommended?

  • Recommended pair: USDJPY

  • Optimal timeframe: H1

This combination provides the best metrics in terms of stability, reduced drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Do I need to configure anything? Is it Plug & Play?
Yes, it is Plug & Play.
It includes an official recommended set file that can be loaded directly. For most users, no parameter adjustment is needed.

How does it manage risk?
The EA uses percentage-based risk per trade.
Main parameters:

  • Default Risk % of Balance: 0.6%

  • SL and TP defined through a protection filter

  • Trailing Stop option included (strategy performs better without it)

Does it use grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging?
No.
ASHI Engine does not use martingale, grid, reverse martingale, recovery systems, or averaging.
Every trade is completely independent.

Is the trailing stop always used?
No.
The trailing stop is available, but it is not part of the official configuration because it reduces the strategy’s efficiency. It is offered for users who want a personalized exit-management style.

What is the minimum recommended capital?

  • Standard accounts: 300–500 USD

  • Prop firm accounts: use the recommended risk (0.3–0.6%)

What type of account is best?
Accounts with:

  • Low spreads

  • Stable execution

  • VPS close to the broker’s server

The EA is robust and does not rely on special broker conditions.

How frequently does it trade?
ASHI Engine is a conservative system. It only trades when a clear and confirmed trend is present. This means:

  • Moderate trading frequency

  • Less noise

  • Controlled drawdown

Can I use it on multiple pairs?
Technically yes, but the official configuration only covers USDJPY H1.
For other pairs, individual optimization is recommended.

Does it include protection against copy trading?
Yes.
It includes internal anti-copy-trading functions so it can be used safely on prop firms. This does not affect performance or the end user.

How has the EA’s robustness been validated?
The EA has been tested with:

  • Extensive backtests from January 1st, 2024 to November 2025

  • Years of historical data

  • Parameter stability tests

  • Spread and adverse-condition simulations

No over-optimization and no unreliable filters.

Is it suitable for prop firm accounts?
Yes.
The strategy focuses on controlled risk, low drawdown, and operational stability, making it suitable for prop firm environments.

Official Links

Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2346056
Official support & questions thread to be added
Updates channel under development


RISK WARNING Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The results shown are from historical backtests and simulations, which do not guarantee that they will be replicated in real market conditions. Before trading, ensure you understand the risks involved and never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is a trading aid, not a guaranteed profit system. The purchaser is solely responsible for their investment decisions.

Recommended products
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Experts
REVERA EA  is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network , Not Arbitrage . Default Settings for One Сhart   EURUSD M15 REVERA GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Only 7 Copy of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 590 $  This is a Multi -Currency system that allows you to diversify your risk across  S
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   — Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repain
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Gold Merchant
Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
Experts
Gold Merchant MT5 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Gold Merchant MT5 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing advanced trend-following algorithms combined with multiple technical indicators, this EA identifies high-probability entry points in the gold market. The system operates on a strategic approach that combines breakout trading with careful risk management. ️ IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me via private message
DeepGold Neural Trader
Zan Jiang
Experts
DeepGold Neural Trader – An intelligent trading system built on trend recognition and deep neural networks, especially optimized for the M15 timeframe in gold trading. DeepGold Neural Trader is an advanced automated system designed for trend-driven environments. By integrating deep neural network models with multi-layer trend filters, it performs real-time analysis of market structure, volatility rhythm, and trend strength. With adaptive moving averages, dynamic risk control, and machine-learnin
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Experts
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: !!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!! XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Description of Valtoro Aurum EA A
AvA 3 Limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
FREE
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
TrendScalp King
Tichaona Mahuni
Experts
TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5 Limited Launch Pricing (Only 35 Licenses Available) Tier Price First 10 Licenses/Purchases $799 Next 25 Licenses/Purchases $1,099 Final Price (After 35 Sold) $1,599 Price increases automatically after each tier sells out. Secure your copy now! Overview TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines: AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fall
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
King Of Gold Mt5
Ibrahim Aljaref
Experts
King of Gold is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-Hour timeframe. It is built on a disciplined, rule-based trading methodology that focuses on precision, consistency, and long-term capital growth rather than aggressive or gamble-style behavior. The EA generates clear BUY and SELL signals based on structured market conditions, ensuring that every trade is executed with logic and purpose, not randomness or emotional decision-making. A key strength o
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on a linear regression channel. The   EA   trades from the channel borders and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 OPTIONS: PERIOD - the number of bars for calculation; COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries; DEGREE - channel construction type;
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
LastStand Type7 Excalibur
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
Disclaimer – Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or currencies. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed herein. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future res
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
More from author
TOP Reversion
Bernardo Garcia Delfa
Experts
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15 Institutional-grade multi-pair system with 3 optimized configurations. Over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations confirm its robustness. EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | PF 1.26 | +232% at 1% risk EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | PF 1.39 | +320% at 1% risk GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | PF 1.33 | +198% at 0.75% risk Professional architecture with no grid, no martingale, and no averaging . Designed for traders seeking high-probability syst
Golden Axis
Bernardo Garcia Delfa
Experts
GOLDEN AXIS – XAUUSD / XAUEUR H1 Institutional-grade system designed for highly volatile trending markets. Quantitatively validated using Monte Carlo Testing, confirming a robust and reliable model. XAUUSD Sharpe Ratio: 4.76 | Recovery Factor: 7.39 | Drawdown: 7.09% | Profit Factor: 1.92 XAUEUR Sharpe Ratio: 6.69 | Recovery Factor: 13.41 | Drawdown: 3.92% | Profit Factor: 2.47 Professional architecture with no grid, martingale, or averaging. Built for traders seeking high-probability systems spe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review