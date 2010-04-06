ASHI Engine
- Experts
- Bernardo Garcia Delfa
- Versão: 3.0
- Atualizado: 17 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 20
ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1
Institutional system with professional quantitative validation
Over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations confirm its robustness
Sharpe Ratio 2.18 | Recovery Factor 6,75 | Drawdown 9,12% | Profit Factor 1.37
Professional architecture without martingale grid or averaging
Developed for traders seeking high-probability systems
Institutional-grade system validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Developed for traders who prioritise consistency over unrealistic promises.
Description
Ashi Engine is a professional trading system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe
Designed from scratch with a quantitative approach prioritizing stability and robustness under real market conditions
Unlike many Market systems that rely on over-optimization unnecessary filters or unrealistic backtest curves this system is built on clear replicable rules that eliminate the noise typical of low-timeframe charts
It does not use martingale grid hedging or hidden-risk techniques
Risk management is based on real volatility using ATR and exits are designed to protect positions without artificial mechanisms
The system has undergone advanced statistical validation through over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating variations in trade sequences spread changes slippage and complete reordering of profits and losses
These tests demonstrate the system remains stable even under random scenarios
Key Metrics Backtest 3 years 11 months 100% tick modeling
Sharpe Ratio 2.18
Recovery Factor 7.59
Maximum Drawdown 11.94%
Profit Factor 1.37
Net Profit +160.46%
Trades 988
Timeframe H1
These metrics do not come from aggressive optimization or multiple parameter adjustments
The system is based on a clear logic with values set according to real price behavior aiming for precise entries and optimal exits
Monte Carlo Validation 15,000 simulations
The system has passed an extensive Monte Carlo validation process including tests with variation of trade order spread changes slippage and complete reordering of results
64.2% of simulations showed a drawdown higher than the original backtest
This confirms the system is not over-optimized and the presented metrics are conservative
This type of validation differentiates a robust system from an overfitted one
System Architecture
Main asset USDJPY
Timeframe H1
Dynamic Stop Loss based on ATR
Take Profit with RR 3:1
No partial closes Prop Firm compatible
Optional Trailing Stop
Automatic protection against high spreads
Designed to operate in institutional environments
Recommended Users
Advanced and professional traders
Users seeking high-probability systems
Investors prioritizing consistency and low drawdown
Traders who prefer higher timeframes without overtrading
Not Recommended For
Traders seeking to double accounts quickly
Users requiring multiple trades per day
Systems using martingale or aggressive techniques
Traders unwilling to accept natural market risk
Technical Requirements
Recommended deposit USD 10,000 any account size valid
ECN-type broker
Leverage 1:50 or higher
VPS recommended
One instance per chart
Recommendations
Before using the robot on a real account, it is recommended to:
-
Conduct tests in a demo environment
-
Adjust the parameters according to your broker's conditions and the selected instrument
-
Ensure you fully understand the strategy and its risks
Ensure you test the Expert Advisor for yourself. The default parameters may not be optimal for all markets or brokers. This product does not constitute financial advice. Future market behavior cannot be guaranteed or predicted.
Main Parameters
Risk Management
UseFixedLot
FixedLotSize
RiskPercent
Spread & Orders
MaxSpreadPips
OrderComment
MagicNumber
TP/SL Management
ATR_Multiplier
RR_Ratio
Trailing Stop optional
UseTrailingStop
TrailingActivationPips
TrailingDistancePips
Anti-CopyTrading
UseRandomDelay
RandomDelayMin
RandomDelayMax
Debug & Monitoring
DebugMode
UseTimer
TimerSeconds
Conclusion
ASHI Engine is a professional system aimed at traders seeking clarity control and consistency
It does not rely on hidden-risk techniques or unrealistic promises
Its strength comes from a robust architecture advanced statistical validation and risk management designed for real-market conditions
It is suitable for traders seeking stable and sustainable results over the long termFAQ – ASHI Engine
What type of strategy does ASHI Engine use?
ASHI Engine is a trend-following system based on price action analysis using Heikin Ashi and moving averages. The EA only trades when clear momentum alignment conditions are met. It does not use complex patterns or artificial filters that reduce robustness.
Which market and timeframe are recommended?
-
Recommended pair: USDJPY
-
Optimal timeframe: H1
This combination provides the best metrics in terms of stability, reduced drawdown, and long-term consistency.
Do I need to configure anything? Is it Plug & Play?
Yes, it is Plug & Play.
It includes an official recommended set file that can be loaded directly. For most users, no parameter adjustment is needed.
How does it manage risk?
The EA uses percentage-based risk per trade.
Main parameters:
-
Default Risk % of Balance: 0.6%
-
SL and TP defined through a protection filter
-
Trailing Stop option included (strategy performs better without it)
Does it use grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging?
No.
ASHI Engine does not use martingale, grid, reverse martingale, recovery systems, or averaging.
Every trade is completely independent.
Is the trailing stop always used?
No.
The trailing stop is available, but it is not part of the official configuration because it reduces the strategy’s efficiency. It is offered for users who want a personalized exit-management style.
What is the minimum recommended capital?
-
Standard accounts: 300–500 USD
-
Prop firm accounts: use the recommended risk (0.3–0.6%)
What type of account is best?
Accounts with:
-
Low spreads
-
Stable execution
-
VPS close to the broker’s server
The EA is robust and does not rely on special broker conditions.
How frequently does it trade?
ASHI Engine is a conservative system. It only trades when a clear and confirmed trend is present. This means:
-
Moderate trading frequency
-
Less noise
-
Controlled drawdown
Can I use it on multiple pairs?
Technically yes, but the official configuration only covers USDJPY H1.
For other pairs, individual optimization is recommended.
Does it include protection against copy trading?
Yes.
It includes internal anti-copy-trading functions so it can be used safely on prop firms. This does not affect performance or the end user.
How has the EA’s robustness been validated?
The EA has been tested with:
-
Extensive backtests from January 1st, 2024 to November 2025
-
Years of historical data
-
Parameter stability tests
-
Spread and adverse-condition simulations
No over-optimization and no unreliable filters.
Is it suitable for prop firm accounts?
Yes.
The strategy focuses on controlled risk, low drawdown, and operational stability, making it suitable for prop firm environments.
RISK WARNING Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The results shown are from historical backtests and simulations, which do not guarantee that they will be replicated in real market conditions. Before trading, ensure you understand the risks involved and never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is a trading aid, not a guaranteed profit system. The purchaser is solely responsible for their investment decisions.