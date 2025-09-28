MetaTraderPro Premium Indicator

📌 MetaTraderPro Premium Indicator (MT5)

The MetaTraderPro Premium Indicator is designed to clearly and objectively identify potential entry and exit points in the market. With signals displayed directly on the chart, it provides practicality and agility to support decision-making.

🔒 Key Advantage: the indicator does not repaint and does not recalculate after the candle closes, ensuring consistent and reliable signals.

Features:

  • ✅ Buy and sell arrows directly on the chart

  • No repainting or recalculation – reliable signals

  • ✅ Adjustable Risk Level (1–10) – control selectivity or frequency of signals

  • ✅ Configurable Calculation Period – adapt sensitivity to your trading style

  • Easy to configure with simple parameters

  • ✅ Works with any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Important Notice: This indicator does not guarantee financial results. It should be used as a support tool within a defined trading strategy.


Prodotti consigliati
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicatori
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicatori
ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi della probabilità di trend, progettato per lo scalping e il day trading. Combina molteplici indicatori tecnici e un'analisi multi-timeframe per generare segnali visivi chiari sulle probabilità di acquisto/vendita. ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   è uno strumento completo per trader che cercano: Decisioni basate sulla probabilità Analisi tecnica consolidata Flessibilità per diversi stili di trading Interfaccia intuitiva e persona
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Golden Swing
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Golden Swing EA: Master Market Swings with Precision and Power! The Golden Swing EA is a sophisticated trading tool that leverages the timeless power of Fibonacci , advanced money management , and cutting-edge risk controls ️ to deliver exceptional performance across all markets. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA combines intelligence, efficiency, and flexibility to achieve a high win rate and consistent results. Core Features of Golden Swing EA Fibonacci Precision A
Watermark Centralized
Ronnie Ferreira Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Filigrana centralizzata Aggiunge una filigrana centrata con il nome della risorsa e il periodo scelto. È possibile ignorare il tipo di carattere, la dimensione del carattere, il colore del carattere e il carattere separatore. La filigrana è posizionata dietro le candele, non disturbando la visualizzazione. Ha il ricentramento automatico se la finestra viene ridimensionata. Spero che questo indicatore ti aiuti, buon trading;)
FREE
Golden Limit
Renato Fridschtein
Indicatori
There are no limits! Golden Limit is the ultimate indicator to get clear and easy readings of price movements on charts. It projects support and resistance ranges, calculated by statistical models involving Price Action and the Fibonacci sequence, revealing in advance the behavior of prices and the best places to trade and not to trade. It also has two moving averages to help choose the best entries. The Golden Limit method was created from a proven model. In summary: We use the names of precio
SP Market Profile MT5
Jonathas Silva
Indicatori
The SafeProfit Market Profile is the most advanced tracking indicator in the Forex Market. It was developed to track the market profile of each session of the day: Asian, European and American. With this indicator you will operate Intraday smiling ... knowing exactly where the Big Players are positioned and the exact moment where they are going to. The indicator is simple, fast and objective, tracking every movement of the Big Players in price. Get out of the 95% statistic that only loses and us
Trend On Close
David Ben Svaiter
Indicatori
TrendOnClose è un sofisticato indicatore progettato per gli investitori del mercato binario, incentrato sull'analisi statistica delle tendenze e delle controtendenze all'interno di specifici cicli di candele. Ogni ciclo è definito dal prezzo di chiusura della candela, che stabilisce la direzione della tendenza (SU/GIU' - TORO/BORSO) per le successive analisi statistiche fino all'inizio del ciclo successivo. L'analisi statistica opera con due configurazioni: ⦁ Obiettivo statistico come CANDELA
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicatori
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Simple Candle Countdown
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicatori
Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar! This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar. You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use. If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me. 
FREE
Master Calendar Osw
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicatori
CALENDARIO OSW MASTER Questo indicatore è stato inizialmente creato per mio uso personale, ma l'ho migliorato poco a poco e ho implementato funzioni per aiutare il mio trading quotidiano e le funzioni continueranno ad essere implementate se saranno utili. DETTAGLI DEL CALENDARIO. >Calendario mobile e dettagliato delle notizie vicine alla data corrente, con dati quali: data, Paese, Valuta, Settore della notizia, Nome della notizia e Precedente, previsione e Dati attuali. >Il calendario si ag
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Supply Demand RSJ
JETINVEST
Indicatori
The indicator Supply Demand RSJ PRO calculates and plots the "Supply" and "Demand" zones on the graph, identifying the type of Zone (Weak, Strong, Verified, Proven) and in case of retests of the Zone it shows how many times it was retested. "Supply" Zones are the price zones where more supply than demand has occurred, driving prices down. "Demand" Zones are the price zones where more demand than supply has occurred, pushing prices up. Be sure to try our professional version with configurable fe
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicatori
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
American Dream MT5 Robot con leva finanziaria, estremamente rischioso, con il rischio di perdere il 100% del capitale investito. L'obiettivo del robot è far diventare 10 USD 100.000 nel più breve tempo possibile, quindi leva finanziaria e rischio sono massimi, ma controllabili. Attenzione: il rischio è massimo. Potresti effettivamente mandare in tilt il tuo account. Fai attenzione quando usi questo robot. Potresti perdere tutti i tuoi soldi. Tuttavia, se cerchi di usarlo consapevolmente, potreb
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
Indicatori
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicatori
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Promo lancio: Solo 1 copie disponibili a 399$ Prezzo finale: 2000$ Ci sarà solo un numero limitato di copie vendute di questo EA Scatena il potere dell'intelligenza artificiale e porta il tuo trading a livelli senza precedenti con   Luna AI Pro EA   , il robot di trading "mean reverse" più avanzato sul mercato. Progettato per soddisfare sia i trader esperti che i principianti, questo sistema all'avanguardia basato sull'intelligenza artificiale è dotato di una vasta gamma di funzionalità per ot
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicatori
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
Advanced Account Monitoring
Bruno Werneck Vieira
Utilità
Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions: Account and Robot Monitoring The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Ex
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
Support indicator and resistance with arrows
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicatori
Perfect indicator to use No Forex or Binary Options You can use it manually or use it automated on the mt2trading platform or similar 90% winrate indicator Common questions Which brokers does this work with? IQOption.com Binary.com Alpari.com Specter.ai Instaforex.com clmforex.com GCOption.com Is it necessary to leave my pc on all day using automated mode? > although our platform must constantly run on your laptop / PC, if you want it to work while you are away, it is not necessary to leave your
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicatori
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only   •   Chart Overlay + Alerts   (Popup/Push/JSON) •   SMC+   (OB/FVG/BOS) +   PA   +   HTF EMA   •   M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ...   focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a   multi-layer signal indicator   with institutional-grade filtering. It does   not   open trades; instead it dr
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicatori
Questo è un sistema multiuso che si adatta sia ai trader manuali Forex sia como sistema scalper o una strategia per ottenere uno slancio molto forte, trader di opzioni binarie o per essere utilizzato dagli EA universali nel trading di automazione. Questo è un sistema multiuso che si adatta sia ai trader manuali Forex sia como sistema scalper o una strategia per ottenere uno slancio molto forte, trader di opzioni binarie o per essere utilizzato dagli EA universali nel trading di automazione. J
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicatori
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicatori
Indicatore Bande di Bollinger Multi-Timeframe Migliora la tua analisi di trading con il nostro indicatore Bande di Bollinger Multi-Timeframe per MQL5! Questo potente strumento ti consente di visualizzare le Bande di Bollinger su cinque diversi timeframe contemporaneamente, utilizzando la stessa impostazione del periodo . Ottieni una comprensione più chiara della volatilità del mercato e delle potenziali inversioni di tendenza a colpo d'occhio. Semplifica la tua analisi multi-timeframe e prendi d
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Indicatori
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Indicatori
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicatori
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicatori
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicatori
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicatori
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicatori
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicatori
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione