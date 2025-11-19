EW Close All
- Utilitaires
- Edgellence
- Version: 2.2
- Mise à jour: 19 novembre 2025
EW Close All – One Click. All Closed.
EW Close All is a lightweight, multi-language Expert Advisor that lets you close all trades and cancel all pending orders instantly — with just one button click.
✅ Closes all open positions
✅ Cancels all pending orders
✅ Works on any symbol and timeframe
✅ Multi-language interface
✅ Clean, fast, and reliable
Perfect for quick exits, risk control, or end-of-day cleanups.
Stay in control — close everything in seconds with EW Close All.