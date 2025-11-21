Gold Merchant MT5 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor





Gold Merchant MT5 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing advanced trend-following algorithms combined with multiple technical indicators, this EA identifies high-probability entry points in the gold market. The system operates on a strategic approach that combines breakout trading with careful risk management.





⚠️ IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me via private message for installation guidance and optimal settings.





KEY FEATURES





- Specialized for Gold: Exclusively designed for XAUUSD trading

- Trend-Following Strategy: Capitalizes on sustained gold price movements

- Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Uses ADX, RSI, CCI, and Standard Deviation for entry validation

- Advanced Risk Management: Configurable lot sizing with dynamic risk calculation (Fixed lot size is recommended)

- Smart Position Management: Built-in breakeven stops and partial closing features









TRADING SPECIFICATIONS





- Traded Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Recommended Timeframe: H4

- Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended: $1,000+)

- Account Type: Netting & Hedging

- Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

- Broker Requirement: Raw/ECN accounts with tight spreads

- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation







INPUT PARAMETERS





Basic Settings

- MagicNumber - Unique identifier for EA orders

- LongLength - Period for highest high calculation

- UseDynamicLotSize - Enable/disable automatic lot calculation (Fixed lot size is recommended)

- FixedLotSize - Fixed trade size when dynamic lots disabled

- RiskPercent - Risk percentage per trade for dynamic lot calculation





Risk Management

- BeAllowed - Enable breakeven stop functionality

- BeTriggerPoints - Points from entry to move to breakeven (in USD value)

- BeBufferPoints - Buffer points above breakeven level (in USD value)

- PartialCloseAllowed - Enable partial position closing

- PartialClosePoints - Profit points to trigger partial close (in USD value)

- PartialCloseFactor - Percentage of position to close partially (in USD value)

















INSTALLATION & SETUP





1. Attach to Chart: Load Gold Merchant MT5 on XAUUSD H4 chart

2. Configure Parameters: Set your preferred risk levels and trading preferences

3. Enable Auto-Trading: Activate automated trading in MetaTrader 5

4. Monitor Performance: Use the built-in alert system for trade notifications





Package Includes:

- Gold Merchant MT5 Expert Advisor

- Comprehensive User Manual

- Optimized Default Settings

- Lifetime Free Updates

- Direct Developer Support









PERFORMANCE NOTES





- Quality Over Quantity: The EA focuses on high-probability setups rather than frequent trading

- Market Condition Adaptation: Performs best in trending market conditions

- Risk-Adjusted Returns: Prioritizes capital preservation alongside growth

- Continuous Optimization: Regular updates to adapt to changing market dynamics









DEVELOPER COMMITMENT





As the developer, I am committed to:

- Providing timely technical support

- Regular performance optimization updates

- Transparent communication about EA performance

- Continuous improvement based on market feedback





Support Channels:

- MQL5 Private Messages (Primary)

- Product Comments Section









⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS





- No Profit Guarantees: Trading involves substantial risk of loss

- Demo Testing Recommended: Always test thoroughly on demo before live deployment

- Performance Variability: Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Proper Capitalization: Ensure adequate account size for risk management

- Market Conditions: Performance varies with different market volatility periods





❌ FRAUD PREVENTION NOTICE





I do not sell this EA or related products on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other external platforms. This EA is exclusively available through the official MQL5 Market. Beware of scammers offering "special sets" or "enhanced versions" through unofficial channels.





All official updates, support, and communication occur only through:

- MQL5 Private Messaging System

- Official Product Comments Section











🎯 LIMITED AVAILABILITY





To maintain strategy effectiveness, the number of copies available is limited. The price may increase with each sales milestone to ensure optimal performance for all users.









Ready to automate your gold trading? Add Gold Merchant MT5 to your trading arsenal today and experience professional-grade automated trading tailored for the gold market.





For any questions or installation assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private messaging after your purchase.