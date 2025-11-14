Fixed Moving Average
- Indicatori
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 14 novembre 2025
Display any moving average in its original timeframe, regardless of the chart’s timeframe.
What does it do?
This indicator allows you to view a moving average from any timeframe (M5, H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly on your current chart, preserving its original values from the timeframe you selected.
Practical example:
You are trading on the M5 timeframe.
You activate the H1 MA with this indicator.
You see exactly the same line you would see if you switched to H1.
Without changing the timeframe
Characteristics
Any timeframe - M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
All MA types - SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
Optimized - Fast calculation without delays
Simple setup - just choose the period and temporality
Clear visualization - Customize line color and thickness
Who is it for?
Traders who use multiple timeframes
Those who need references from higher timeframes
Traders who follow specific moving averages
Instant installation. No complications. It works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices.
