Timer



Countdown timer for candle close.





FUNCTIONS:



- Exact countdown to candle close



- It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)



- 2 display formats



- Customizable font color and size



- Adjustable position on the chart



- Real-time update every second



IDEAL FOR:



- Scalping and day trading



- Trading with precise timing



- Practice time management in operations



- All traders who need timing control



Do you want more?



Upgrade to Timer PRO and get:



- Real-time Profit/Loss display



- Green for profits, red for losses



- Automatic sum of all positions



- Complete visual control of your operations





INSTALLATION:



Download → Drag to the chart → Done



Compatible with forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on MetaTrader 5.







timer, candle, countdown, trading, scalping, timeframe, free, clock



