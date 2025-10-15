Timer F

Timer

Countdown timer for candle close.


FUNCTIONS:

- Exact countdown to candle close

- It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)

- 2 display formats

- Customizable font color and size

- Adjustable position on the chart

- Real-time update every second

IDEAL FOR:

- Scalping and day trading

- Trading with precise timing

- Practice time management in operations

- All traders who need timing control

Do you want more?

Upgrade to Timer PRO and get:

- Real-time Profit/Loss display

- Green for profits, red for losses

- Automatic sum of all positions

- Complete visual control of your operations


INSTALLATION:

Download → Drag to the chart → Done

Compatible with forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on MetaTrader 5.



