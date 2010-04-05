Lumi Signal Complexity EA

Lumi Signal - Complexity EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, combining one-shot entries with trailing profit and a controlled smart grid recovery module. It is not a hedging robot; all positions are opened in one direction only, without locking buy vs sell.

The core idea:

First, try to win cleanly with one shot and trailing.
Only if the market goes against the position, a controlled smart grid steps in to manage and recover – without trying to burn the account.

The strategy has been backtested on XAUUSD from 2015 to 2025, covering many different market regimes and volatility phases.

Live Forward Test : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2342518?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Core Trading Logic = One Shot + Trailing

The primary engine of Lumi Signal – Complexity EA is a single, structured entry:

  • Opens a one-shot trade based on the internal logic

  • Sets a Take Profit (TP) at a logical level

  • Uses trailing features to lock in profit as price moves in favor

  • Aims to let winning trades run as far as possible while protecting floating profit

Most of the time, this is where the EA makes its profit: a clean entry, defined TP, and dynamic trailing.

Smart Grid Recovery (No Hedging)

When price moves significantly against the initial position, the EA does not open an opposite hedge. Instead, it activates a Smart Grid Recovery in the same direction:

  • Opens additional positions in the same direction as the original trade (no hedging, no buy vs sell lock)

  • Uses a step-based grid, with predefined distance between levels

  • Can apply controlled lot scaling, not an unlimited or extreme martingale

  • The focus is to smooth the average entry price and seek a realistic exit when price retraces

  • The total number of grid levels is limited, preventing the structure from becoming an “account burner”

This means Complexity EA does use grid, but in a disciplined and bounded way, very different from typical reckless grid EAs that add endless orders until margin is destroyed.

Recommended Settings

To give the strategy enough space to operate safely on XAUUSD M1, the suggested baseline conditions are:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:1000

With these parameters and reasonable lot sizes, the EA can deploy its one-shot entries and recovery grid with an appropriate margin buffer.

Who Is This EA For?

Lumi Signal – Complexity EA is suitable for traders who:

  • Want a specialized XAUUSD robot on M1

  • Prefer one-shot entries with trailing profit as the main profit generator

  • Understand that grid can be powerful if used in a controlled, limited way

  • Do not want hedging or chaotic, unlimited martingale systems

  • Want a strategy that has already been backtested over a full decade (2015–2025)

  • DM me for preset

Prodotti consigliati
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Experts
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (16)
Experts
Consulente indicatore universale per MetaTrader 4 con una vasta gamma di funzioni, lavorando su indicatori standard. Costruttore di strategie in 1 Expert Advisor. Molti indicatori di trading dal set MetaTrader standard. Possibilità di scegliere 1 segnale su 20 e 5 filtri su 20. Più di cento parametri per la personalizzazione individuale in base alle tue esigenze. Per ogni segnale è possibile personalizzare i parametri dell'indicatore, selezionare un intervallo di tempo e specificare una barra de
The matrix EA
Siyabonga Jeemiya Nkambule
Experts
Title: The Matrix EA - Expert Advisor Description --- Introducing The Matrix EA, an advanced automated trading system designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and sophisticated algorithms to navigate the complex world of financial markets. Key Features: 1. **AI-Driven Strategy:** The Matrix EA employs state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to analyze market conditions in real-time, adapting its strat
Grand ProX7
Heni Muthia
Experts
Grand ProX7 Expert Advisor  is a  automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy use indicators moving average, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic  algorithm to capture the maximum profit. •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Pro
Two MA Plus
Sumini
Experts
New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS. Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2. Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2. The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more. Setting_Indicator TWO MA = Ma1_Period=14; Ma2_period=28; Ma_Mode=0; EA_indicators=TWO MA ; Hedging=false; ==> true/false Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can wo
MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System
Jurijs Gulkevics
Experts
MARSI Pro   è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato per MetaTrader 4 che combina strategie di trend following e ritorno alla media, integrando una gestione del rischio robusta. Progettato per il mercato Forex, include: Componenti Principali: Generazione Ibrida di Segnali Rottura della Media Mobile (MA) : Rileva inversioni di trend attraverso l'incrocio dei prezzi con una MA personalizzabile. Conferma RSI : Filtra gli ingressi utilizzando i livelli di ipercomprato/ipervenduto del RSI. Logi
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Experts
Avviatore HFX 6.1 Questo consulente esperto può provare a scansionare tutte le possibili tendenze iniziali dei mercati in tutti i tempi, tuttavia è abbastanza buono da mettere EA su M15 TimeFrame, Alcuni degli indicatori integrati degli oscillatori vengono utilizzati per prevedere dove andrà il prezzo di mercato, se il trend iniziale fallisce, EA utilizzerà una copertura di lotti piatti con una distanza dell'ordine controllata, Di seguito i parametri EA:     Trade_Set_AUTO, l'impostazione pr
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
RNB Pass Ftmo
Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
1 (1)
Experts
PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
HFT Lot Rebate
Mr Panjapol Kanka
1 (1)
Experts
HFT Lot Make r is an advanced Forex EA (Expert Advisor) designed for smart, consistent trading profits. It utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with a grid system, opening a high volume of orders to maximize rebates from traded lots. While focusing on generating rebates , the EA also prioritizes sustainable long-term profits. The developer has thoroughly tested the system on a Cent account, ensuring reliable performance. This makes the EA suitable for traders of all levels, from beginn
All in one MA cross
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
All moving averages in one strategy Have you ever wanted a simple and efficient strategy that actually works?  Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA CROSS This EA its an all in one strategy. It contains all types of moving averages that can be modified together with a risk management plan. If you want the indicator only , here it is : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54184#!tab=overview Features  The wa
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
RSI Modif
Sumini
Experts
EA RSI MODIF is robot expert advisor with indicator RSI,but this ea use more strategy. Open order BUY = If indicator RSI < Signal buy. Open order SELL = If indicator RSI > Signal sell. More Strategy from Ea RSI MODIF IS = Can use strategy hedging,martingale,lock profit,target profit perday (work on forward test),and many more of strategy. Parameters EA RSI MODIF = ==>  Setting indicator RSI : RSI PERIOD = 14 .                                               SIGNAL BUY = 30 .                      
AW Bollinger Bands EA
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Robot di trading completamente automatizzato basato sui segnali dell'indicatore standard delle bande di Bollinger. L'EA ha funzioni integrate per il calcolo automatico del lotto e un sistema di trailing intelligente. Quando il mercato si muove nella direzione opposta, viene applicato un sistema di media degli ordini pendenti Vantaggi: Sistema completamente automatizzato Parametri dell'indicatore personalizzabili Calcolo automatico del lotto integrato Configurazione intuitiva Impostazione del m
Blue Marlin RSI Breakout x Envelopes
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (RSI breakout and Envelopes) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; define in minutes the profitable orders duration; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1. The Strategy
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
AW Donchian Trend EA
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
AW Donchian Trend EA - un consulente che fa trading sui segnali dell'indicatore di tendenza AW Donchian Trend. Utilizza le strategie dell'indicatore TakeProfit e StopLoss, inoltre, il consulente ha una funzione Trailing, overlapping e breakeven integrata. Può utilizzare il filtraggio multi-timeframe, il calcolo automatico del lotto per salvare la percentuale di rischio dal deposito. Funzionalmente, è possibile lavorare in base al tempo e a diverse opzioni di media. Istruzioni e descrizione del c
EA Bloom
Artem Marukhov
5 (2)
Experts
The Bloom Expert Advisor uses virtual orders to determine a possible entry point. This Expert Advisor is based on virtual orders. In addition to virtual orders, an indicator interaction algorithm is used to determine a possible entry point. Supported currency pairs: GBPUS EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD Recommended timeframe: M5-H1 Important functions of the adviser: take profit Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed) trailing stop breakeven The settings are availabl
Breakout Hunter Pro MT4
Jimmy Saputra
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy, will look for swing highs and lows automatically. Has protection from daily max drawdown so this ea is very safe. Not using martingale or grid techniques. Recommended timeframe   1 hour. Recommended pairs EURUSD & USDJPY. Risk percent: Risk per trade. Calculate risk based on: You can choose based on balance or equity. Fix lot: If risk percent = 0 the fix lot will be active. Timeframe for signal: Look for swing highs and lows by timeframe Takeprofit: Takeprofit
SmartLines
Sergey Naymushin
Experts
На счёте более 11000$. Я на 100% уверен в своём роботе! Доверьтесь и вы! Ссылка на мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/631995 Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы Эксперт торгует сеткой с мартингейлом. Рекомендации Рекомендую использовать мультивалютную торговлю. Для этого запустите советника на 4 - 8 валютных парах!!!
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
MAD Scalper Expert Advisor
Conor Dailey
Experts
MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer. MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be. Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions:
LZM Trade Bot
Prasangi Gundeti
Experts
LZM Trade Bot Elite:   Limited offer for $219---- Real Price $299. Symbol: USDJPY Lazy Money Trade Bot Elite works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically . It works on basic martingale scalping strategy. It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns. LZM Trade Bot Elite mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself. We are in the market for more than 8yr
BB Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too.  Features: 1. NO Grid 2. NO Martingale 3. Smart Lot Sizing 4. Auto Take Profit in Money 5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance 6. Minimal Inputs 7. Can trade 100 USD Account too. 8. High Win Rate 9. Positive Equity Curve Account Requirements: *Broker - Any *Account type - He
Universal Martingale EA
Alexander Rehfeldt
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on Martingale principle combined with a grid system. It uses different entry logics like Bollinger Bands, RSI, Heiken Ashi (and much more). After the inital order has been placed, the grid/martingale systems comes into play. The lot increase and grid distance can be calculated on different fundamentals. The take profit and a grid distance can be calculated dynamically (with ATR). The bot handles sells and buys independently. For low risk settings, a stop loss can be
Alligator Version Lock Profit Ea
Supomo
Experts
The Robot Ea with Indicators ALLIGATOR. ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products   PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 PARAMETERS SETTING EA ALLIGATOR VERSION: (::), AlliggatorMODE  = 2; // 0=SMA,1=EMA,2=SSMA,3=LWMA      --> jaw_period=13;      --> jaw_shift=8;      --> teeth_period=8;      --> teeth_shift=5;      --> lips_perio
Crusher
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the Stochastic indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for defaults: 15M: EURGBP, E
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Steadily forward
Yvan Musatov
Experts
In order to understand the work of a bot Steadily forward , first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot. Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false Basic parameters, a number
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper   è uno scalper di tick veloce che seleziona automaticamente i parametri per ciascuna coppia di valute separatamente. L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA. L'EA esegue operazioni a breve termine utilizzando il trailing stop intelligente e in base ai dati correnti della coppia di valute, alle sue quotazioni, alle specifiche e allo spread. La strategia di media viene utilizzata per prevenire le perdite causate dall'algor
TPS Gbp And Eur Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA: Unleash the Power of Precision Scalping Experience the cutting-edge of scalping technology with the TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA. This expert advisor is meticulously designed to capitalize on micro market movements in the GBP and EUR currency pairs, offering you unparalleled precision and profitability in your trading. Ultra-Fast Execution: The TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA operates with lightning speed, executing trades in the blink of an eye. Take advantage of r
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (4)
Experts
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Altri dall’autore
Lumi Signal Complexity EA MT5
Vicky Achmad Maulana
Experts
Lumi Signal - Complexity EA   is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe , combining   one-shot entries with trailing profit   and a   controlled smart grid recovery module . It is   not   a hedging robot; all positions are opened in   one direction only , without locking buy vs sell. The core idea: First, try to win cleanly with one shot and trailing. Only if the market goes against the position, a controlled smart grid steps in to manage and
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione