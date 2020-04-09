Lumi Signal Complexity EA

Lumi Signal - Complexity EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, combining one-shot entries with trailing profit and a controlled smart grid recovery module. It is not a hedging robot; all positions are opened in one direction only, without locking buy vs sell.

The core idea:

First, try to win cleanly with one shot and trailing.
Only if the market goes against the position, a controlled smart grid steps in to manage and recover – without trying to burn the account.

The strategy has been backtested on XAUUSD from 2015 to 2025, covering many different market regimes and volatility phases.

Core Trading Logic = One Shot + Trailing

The primary engine of Lumi Signal – Complexity EA is a single, structured entry:

  • Opens a one-shot trade based on the internal logic

  • Sets a Take Profit (TP) at a logical level

  • Uses trailing features to lock in profit as price moves in favor

  • Aims to let winning trades run as far as possible while protecting floating profit

Most of the time, this is where the EA makes its profit: a clean entry, defined TP, and dynamic trailing.

Smart Grid Recovery (No Hedging)

When price moves significantly against the initial position, the EA does not open an opposite hedge. Instead, it activates a Smart Grid Recovery in the same direction:

  • Opens additional positions in the same direction as the original trade (no hedging, no buy vs sell lock)

  • Uses a step-based grid, with predefined distance between levels

  • Can apply controlled lot scaling, not an unlimited or extreme martingale

  • The focus is to smooth the average entry price and seek a realistic exit when price retraces

  • The total number of grid levels is limited, preventing the structure from becoming an “account burner”

This means Complexity EA does use grid, but in a disciplined and bounded way, very different from typical reckless grid EAs that add endless orders until margin is destroyed.

Recommended Settings

To give the strategy enough space to operate safely on XAUUSD M1, the suggested baseline conditions are:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:1000

With these parameters and reasonable lot sizes, the EA can deploy its one-shot entries and recovery grid with an appropriate margin buffer.

Who Is This EA For?

Lumi Signal – Complexity EA is suitable for traders who:

  • Want a specialized XAUUSD robot on M1

  • Prefer one-shot entries with trailing profit as the main profit generator

  • Understand that grid can be powerful if used in a controlled, limited way

  • Do not want hedging or chaotic, unlimited martingale systems

  • Want a strategy that has already been backtested over a full decade (2015–2025)

  • DM me for preset

