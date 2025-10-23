Optimus Gold EA: Intelligent Trend-Following, Perfected for XAUUSD

Transform your Gold trading with an Expert Advisor engineered for precision, safety, and performance.

Optimus Gold is not just another trading robot; it's a sophisticated and fully customizable trading partner designed specifically to navigate the unique volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Born from an extensive analysis of real market conditions, this EA combines a powerful trend-following core with a multi-layered risk management and trade filtering system, giving you institutional-grade control over your trading.

Whether you're looking to steadily compound a small account or deploy a robust strategy on a larger one, Optimus Gold provides the tools to adapt and conquer.

## Key Features

Intelligent Trend-Following Engine : At its heart, Optimus Gold uses a combination of Moving Averages and the ADX indicator to accurately identify strong, established trends, entering only on high-probability pullbacks.

Advanced Multi-Filter System : Why trade in bad conditions? The EA automatically filters trades using a suite of advanced tools: Macro-Trend Filter : A 200 EMA filter ensures you only trade in the direction of the dominant, long-term market tide. Momentum Filter : An RSI filter confirms that there is underlying strength behind a move before committing. Time & Day Filters : Avoid unpredictable market periods by defining the exact days of the week and hours of the day you want the EA to operate.

Sophisticated Risk & Capital Management : Automatic Compounding : The dynamic lot sizing engine automatically reinvests profits, allowing your capital to grow exponentially over time. Full Lot Size Control : Take manual control with the unique "Initial Lot Mode," which lets you set the lot for the first trade and have the EA adopt that risk level for all future compounding. Volatility-Based Stops : Stop losses and take profits are calculated using the ATR (Average True Range), ensuring they adapt perfectly to the market's current volatility.

Optional Grid Recovery Module : For advanced users, the EA includes a highly configurable grid module designed to manage losing trades. It features dynamic ATR-based spacing and a non-martingale option for safer operation.

Ultimate Capital Protection Suite : Your capital's safety is paramount. The EA is equipped with two critical safety nets: Equity Stop : A hard stop that closes all trades if a basket's loss reaches a defined percentage of your account. Time Stop : A smart stop that prevents the grid from adding new trades to a losing basket after a set number of hours.



## The Optimus Gold Philosophy

We believe that long-term success in trading Gold comes from a disciplined approach. That's why Optimus Gold is built on three pillars:

Trade with the Trend: We don't fight the market. The EA is designed to identify and ride the powerful trends that define the XAUUSD pair. Filter Aggressively: The best trade is often the one you don't take. By filtering out low-probability setups in choppy or unfavorable market conditions, the EA preserves capital for A+ opportunities. Manage Risk Intelligently: Through dynamic position sizing and multiple safety features, the EA's primary goal is capital preservation, allowing the powerful compounding engine to work its magic over time.

Optimus Gold EA is the culmination of meticulous development and testing, providing you with a complete and professional tool to finally master the Gold market. Take control of your trading today.