Challenge Edge is a professional trading algorithm developed by two experienced traders with verified track records — RIAG and EWLT. Designed with precision and tested through multiple market conditions, this Expert Advisor brings a balanced mix of risk management, flexibility, and trend-following intelligence. This is not your typical EA where we promise crazy results and a perfect equity curve, we prefer to be real with traders and bring them a high quality product. Check out our track-records on Darwinex.

Core Concept

Challenge Edge is a trend-following algorithm capable of taking both long and short positions. It focuses on low win-rate / high reward-to-risk setups — aiming for asymmetric returns by letting winners run and cutting losses quickly.

The system can be effectively deployed on timeframes from H1 to Daily, adapting dynamically to changing market conditions while maintaining consistent logic across instruments.

Multi-Symbol Capability

Challenge Edge supports up to four symbols traded simultaneously.

The recommended markets are:

● XAUUSD (Gold)

● BTCUSD

● NASDAQ (US100)

● USDJPY

These pairs provide a balanced mix of volatility and liquidity, ideal for trend-based strategies.

Parameters & Customization

Challenge Edge includes robust, well-researched parameters that have been stress-tested across multiple conditions.

It also offers a wide range of inputs so you can personalize your setup to match your trading style, account size, and risk tolerance.

Whether you’re trading your own account or looking to meet prop firm challenges, Challenge Edge offers the flexibility and control you need.

Ongoing Development & Support

This is just the beginning — many high-quality updates are planned for the future to keep Challenge Edge evolving with the market.

Users can also expect responsive and professional customer support, dedicated to helping you get the most from your EA.

Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. We do not guarantee profitability and are not responsible for any financial losses that may result from using this software. Please use appropriate risk management and test thoroughly before deploying on a live account.