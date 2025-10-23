Challenge Edge

5

Challenge Edge — Estratégia Sistemática de Tendência Multi-Ativos

Challenge Edge é um sistema algorítmico baseado em regras, feito para execução sistemática em diferentes condições de mercado. Aplica um modelo de tendência com regras claras de entrada, saída e gestão de risco.

Adequado para posições longas e curtas em H1 até Diário.

Operation Approach
Utiliza metodologia de continuação de tendência com ajuste de frequência, tamanho de posição e regras de saída.

Supported Instruments
 XAUUSD
 BTCUSD
 NASDAQ (US100)
 USDJPY

Configuration
Parâmetros ajustáveis de risco, sessões e instrumentos.

Development & Support
Mantido e atualizado através da plataforma MQL5.

Disclaimer
O software fornece apenas lógica algorítmica. Testes são recomendados antes de uso real.

Comentários 1
EOX
19
EOX 2025.11.12 12:15 
 

Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.

Filtro:
Responder ao comentário