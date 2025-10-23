Challenge Edge
- 专家
- HellFrozen SRL
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 8 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Challenge Edge — 系统化多资产趋势策略
Challenge Edge 是一款基于规则的算法交易系统，适用于多种市场环境。它采用结构化趋势交易框架，具有明确的进场、出场和风险管理逻辑。
系统适用于做多和做空，并可应用于较高周期（H1 到日线）。
Operation Approach
Challenge Edge 采用趋势延续方法，可自定义交易频率、仓位大小和退出管理。
系统在趋势行情与震荡行情中均保持一致的执行逻辑。
Supported Instruments
XAUUSD
BTCUSD
NASDAQ (US100)
USDJPY
Configuration
用户可调整风险参数、交易时段和交易品种。系统提供灵活的仓位管理和组合设置。
Development & Support
Challenge Edge 持续维护并优化，通过 MQL5 提供更新与支持。
Disclaimer
本软件仅提供算法执行逻辑。市场存在风险，请务必在实盘前进行测试。
Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.