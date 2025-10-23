Challenge Edge
Challenge Edge — 시스템 기반 멀티자산 트렌드 전략
Challenge Edge는 다양한 시장 환경에서 일관된 실행을 위해 설계된 규칙 기반 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 명확한 진입, 청산, 리스크 관리 규칙을 갖춘 구조적 추세추종 프레임워크를 사용합니다.
H1~일봉 고시간대에 적합합니다.
Operation Approach
추세 지속 메커니즘을 사용하며 거래 빈도, 포지션 크기, 청산 규칙을 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다.
Supported Instruments
XAUUSD
BTCUSD
NASDAQ (US100)
USDJPY
Configuration
리스크 파라미터, 세션, 종목 선택을 조정할 수 있습니다.
Development & Support
MQL5를 통해 지속적으로 업데이트 및 지원됩니다.
Disclaimer
본 소프트웨어는 알고리즘 실행 로직만 제공합니다. 실계좌 사용 전 반드시 테스트하십시오.
Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.