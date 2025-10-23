Challenge Edge

Challenge Edge — Estrategia Sistemática de Tendencia Multi-Activo

Challenge Edge es un sistema algorítmico basado en reglas diseñado para operar de forma sistemática en varios entornos de mercado. Utiliza un marco de seguimiento de tendencia con lógica clara de entrada, salida y gestión de riesgo.

El sistema es apto para posiciones largas y cortas y funciona en marcos temporales altos (H1 a Diario).

Operation Approach
Challenge Edge emplea una metodología de continuación de tendencia con configuración flexible en frecuencia operativa, tamaño de posición y gestión de salidas.

Supported Instruments
 XAUUSD
 BTCUSD
 NASDAQ (US100)
 USDJPY

Configuration
Parámetros ajustables de riesgo, sesiones y selección de instrumentos.

Development & Support
El sistema se mantiene y actualiza activamente a través de MQL5.

Disclaimer
Este software solo proporciona lógica algorítmica. Realice pruebas antes de su uso en vivo.

Comentarios 1
EOX
19
EOX 2025.11.12 12:15 
 

Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.

