Challenge Edge

5

Challenge Edge — システマティック・マルチアセット・トレンド戦略

Challenge Edge は、複数の市場環境で一貫した実行を行うために設計された、ルールベースのアルゴリズム取引システムです。明確なエントリー、エグジット、リスク管理ロジックを備えたトレンドフォロー型フレームワークを使用します。

H1〜日足の高時間軸に対応。

Operation Approach
トレンド継続手法を採用し、取引頻度、ポジションサイズ、退出管理を柔軟に設定できます。

Supported Instruments
 XAUUSD
 BTCUSD
 NASDAQ (US100)
 USDJPY

Configuration
リスク、取引セッション、銘柄構成を調整可能。

Development & Support
MQL5 上で継続的に更新・サポート提供。

Disclaimer
本ソフトはアルゴリズム実行ロジックのみを提供します。必ずテストを行ってください。

レビュー 1
EOX
19
EOX 2025.11.12 12:15 
 

Zenom and Ivann have been very responsive and supportive. I purchased Challenge Edge, and they have addressed all my concerns so far. They lead a strong, collaborative community where members openly share and build strategies. Zenom and Ivann also generously share their own experiences and journeys, which adds great value to the community. As for the EA, they are open to feedback and continuously upgrade it based on suggestions received. They also share set files to help members get started with backtesting, forward testing, or even going live. They encourage us to keep exploring and building new strategies on top of Challenge Edge. If you ever need help or just want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out to them—they’re a friendly and approachable bunch.

