⚡ Overview

MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control.

It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click.

Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing

🧩 Key Features

One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your chosen Lot Size and Number of Trades .

Auto SL/TP Mirroring: Change SL/TP on one position — MAVIS instantly applies it to all others for the same symbol.

Close All Button: Instantly close every open position on the current chart symbol.

🎯 Who It’s For Scalpers: Open multiple trades instantly in volatile markets. Grid Traders: Maintain consistent SL/TP across multi-entry strategies. Manual Traders: Manage trades visually without cluttered scripts or panels. Risk-Conscious Users: Keep uniform protective levels across all trades. Adjustable On-Chart Panel: Clean, minimal, and movable interface.

Broker-Safe: Enforces minimum stop distance and price precision automatically.

Ultra-Lightweight: No indicators, no lag, no unnecessary complexity — pure execution efficiency.

⚙️ How It Works

Set Lot Size and Number of Trades in the panel fields. Click Buy or Sell to open all positions instantly. Edit SL/TP on any one trade — MAVIS synchronizes those levels across all others. Use CloseAll to quickly close all open trades for the current symbol.

🎯 Who It’s For

Scalpers: Open multiple trades instantly in volatile markets.

Grid Traders: Maintain consistent SL/TP across multi-entry strategies.

Manual Traders: Manage trades visually without cluttered scripts or panels.

Risk-Conscious Users: Keep uniform protective levels across all trades.

🔧 Inputs

Parameter Description LotSize Trading lot size per position NumTrades Number of positions to open per click panelX / panelY Panel position on chart buttonWidth / buttonHeight Button dimensions DefaultLot / DefaultTrades Prefilled default input





💼 Recommendations

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread for faster execution

Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, and Synthetic Indices

Stops Distance: MAVIS respects broker minimum stop levels automatically

Minimum Deposit: $200 (recommended $500 for indices)

🧠 Notes

MAVIS Trader is a manual execution and management panel — it does not auto-trade or generate signals .

SL/TP synchronization applies to all open positions of the same symbol only.

Enable Algo Trading in your MT5 toolbar before use.

✅ Support & Updates

Lifetime free updates and full customer support via MQL5 messages.

MT4 version available for cross-platform traders.



