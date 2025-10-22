Mavis Trader

⚡ Overview

MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control.
It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click.
Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing

🧩 Key Features

  • One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your chosen Lot Size and Number of Trades.

  • Auto SL/TP Mirroring: Change SL/TP on one position — MAVIS instantly applies it to all others for the same symbol.

  • Close All Button: Instantly close every open position on the current chart symbol.

    Adjustable On-Chart Panel: Clean, minimal, and movable interface.

  • Broker-Safe: Enforces minimum stop distance and price precision automatically.

  • Ultra-Lightweight: No indicators, no lag, no unnecessary complexity — pure execution efficiency.

⚙️ How It Works

  1. Set Lot Size and Number of Trades in the panel fields.

  2. Click Buy or Sell to open all positions instantly.

  3. Edit SL/TP on any one trade — MAVIS synchronizes those levels across all others.

  4. Use CloseAll to quickly close all open trades for the current symbol.

🎯 Who It’s For

  • Scalpers: Open multiple trades instantly in volatile markets.

  • Grid Traders: Maintain consistent SL/TP across multi-entry strategies.

  • Manual Traders: Manage trades visually without cluttered scripts or panels.

  • Risk-Conscious Users: Keep uniform protective levels across all trades.


🔧 Inputs

Parameter Description
LotSize Trading lot size per position
NumTrades Number of positions to open per click
panelX / panelY Panel position on chart
buttonWidth / buttonHeight Button dimensions
DefaultLot / DefaultTrades Prefilled default input


💼 Recommendations

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread for faster execution

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, and Synthetic Indices

  • Stops Distance: MAVIS respects broker minimum stop levels automatically

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (recommended $500 for indices)

🧠 Notes

  • MAVIS Trader is a manual execution and management panel — it does not auto-trade or generate signals.

  • SL/TP synchronization applies to all open positions of the same symbol only.

  • Enable Algo Trading in your MT5 toolbar before use.

✅ Support & Updates

  • Lifetime free updates and full customer support via MQL5 messages.

  • MT4 version available for cross-platform traders.


