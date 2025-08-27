MarginVisualizer

Margin & Profit Visualizer for MT5





Settings, Features, and Applications**





---





🎯 **Key Features**

- **Critical Level Calculation**: Visualizes Margin Call, Stop Out, Zero Equity (Breakeven), and Total Loss levels.

- **Net Breakeven Line**: Automatically calculates the average price level for all selected positions to reach a net zero profit/loss.

- **Profit Target Line**: Displays the price required to reach a user-defined profit target (in monetary terms or pips).

- **Multi-Currency Support**: Accurately calculates equity and margin for positions across different symbols.

- **Position Filtering**: Filter positions by symbol and Magic Number for precise analysis.

- **Broker Adaptability**: Automatically detects and adjusts to the broker's margin calculation mode (percentage-based or fixed monetary).





⚙️ **Core Settings**

1. **Level Mode**: Toggle between using broker-defined or custom user-defined Margin Call/Stop Out levels.

2. **Position Filters**: Select symbols and Magic Numbers to include in the calculation.

3. **Visual Settings**: Customize colors, line styles, and visibility for all displayed elements.

4. **Profit Target Parameters**: Set the target value and choose the unit of measurement (account currency or pips).

5. **Hotkeys**: Quick access for toggling information display and logging data to the Experts tab.





📊 **Use Cases**

1. **Grid & Martingale Strategies**: Essential when manual calculation is impossible due to multiple overlapping and counter-trend positions.

2. **Portfolio Trading**: Monitor overall account margin and equity drawdown across a basket of instruments.

3. **Risk Management**: Visualize the point of no return during drawdowns to make informed decisions.

4. **Trade Planning**: Define and visualize exact profit targets for the entire portfolio of trades.

5. **Strategy Analysis**: Backtest and evaluate the risk and potential profitability of a trading system by modeling different scenarios.





💡 **Ideal For**

- Traders running complex strategies with numerous orders.

- Arbitrage and hedging strategies involving correlated instruments.

- Position traders utilizing high leverage.

- Automated Trading Systems (Expert Advisors) for real-time risk monitoring.

- Traders simultaneously holding positions on multiple instruments.

- Risk-takers pushing the limits of margin and capital allocation.





This indicator is indispensable for quickly assessing the overall risk exposure and potential profit of all open positions, especially when employing sophisticated trading approaches



