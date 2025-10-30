Smart ATR Breakout – Fully Automated Trend & Breakout EA

Smart ATR Breakout is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who love clean breakout logic combined with smart risk control.

It works perfectly on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY, adapting dynamically to market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

This Expert Advisor detects strong market impulses, places pending orders at strategic breakout levels, and manages trades automatically with intelligent money management and ATR-based SL/TP logic.

No grid, no martingale, no risky averaging — just solid breakout mechanics backed by dynamic risk control.

⚡ Key Features

✅ Fully Automated Trading – once attached to the chart, the EA trades and manages everything automatically.

✅ ATR-based SL & TP – adapts stop loss and take profit dynamically to current volatility, keeping your trades balanced and realistic.

✅ Money Management & Auto Lot – calculates optimal lot size based on risk percentage or balance growth.

✅ No Grid / No Martingale – safe and clean strategy, one trade per signal.

✅ Time Filter – allows you to define active trading sessions to avoid high-impact news hours or low liquidity periods.

✅ Multi-Currency Support – works on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with optimized settings.

✅ Breakout & Trend Following Logic – identifies strong momentum and joins the move with smart pending orders.

✅ Low Drawdown & High Precision Entry – designed to avoid overtrading and maximize quality setups.

🧠 How It Works

The EA scans the previous candle’s range and calculates volatility using ATR.

It sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above/below key breakout levels.

When the breakout occurs, the EA automatically activates the trade and manages it using ATR-based trailing logic or fixed SL/TP.

Risk and volume are automatically calculated based on your account balance and chosen risk percentage.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

ATR Timeframe: M15–H1

Minimum Balance: $100

Recommended Balance : $1000

Account Type: Standard and ECN or Raw Spread (low spread recommended)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧩 Input Highlights

ATR Period / Multiplier

Risk Percent & Auto Lot Settings

Trading Session Filter (Start / End Time)

Magic Number for Multi-Pair Operation

Max Spread Filter

💡 Why Choose Smart ATR Breakout

This EA combines simplicity with intelligence.

You get a system that follows the real market structure — not just chasing pips.

Its adaptive logic allows it to perform well in both trending and ranging conditions, while maintaining low drawdown through precise trade management.

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced trader, Smart ATR Breakout offers a “set and forget” experience with professional-grade control.

🚀 Try Before You Buy

👉 Test it on Demo Account first to understand how it behaves with your broker’s spread and execution speed.

👉 For best results, use a VPS for 24/7 stability.