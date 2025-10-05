Telegram Copy Trade System MT5


Product Overview

The Simple Telegram Copy Trader is a FREE unified Expert Advisor that combines both Master and Slave functionality in a single EA with easy mode switching. This simplified version focuses on OPEN TRADES ONLY, making it perfect for basic copy trading setups without the complexity of advanced features.

Get professional-grade copy trading with complete lifecycle management:

Key Features

Unified Design

Single EA with Master/Slave mode selection via input parameter

Open Trades Only

Broadcasts and receives position opening signals (no SL/TP complexity)

Simple JSON Format

Streamlined 5-field message structure for reliable communication

Direct Execution

No symbol transformation or lot size modifications - pure simplicity

Free to Use

No purchase required - perfect for testing and basic setups

Easy Setup

Minimal configuration required for quick deployment

Master Mode Features

  • Automatic Detection: New positions and pending orders
  • JSON Broadcasting: Simplified signals to Telegram channel
  • Real-time Tracking: Live trade monitoring and broadcasting
  • Rate Limiting: 300ms delay between messages for stability
  • Flexible Channel Support: Username and Chat ID compatibility
  • Status Display: Chart comment with connection information

Slave Mode Features

  • Signal Reception: Processes OPEN trade signals from Telegram
  • Direct Lot Usage: No multipliers or transformations
  • Timer-Based Checking: Reliable signal reception system
  • Auto-Execution: Configurable trade automation
  • Queue Processing: Message queuing for reliability
  • Permission Validation: Trading safety checks

Supported Trade Types

Market Orders: Buy, Sell
Pending Orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
Symbol Handling: Direct usage (no prefix/suffix)
Lot Sizes: Exact amounts from Telegram signals

JSON Message Format

The EA uses a simplified 5-field JSON structure for reliable communication:

{ "action": "open", "symbol": "EURUSD", "trade_type": "buy", "open_price": 1.0850, "lot_size": 0.10 }

Setup Instructions

MetaTrader 5 Configuration

  1. Open MetaTrader 5
  2. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  3. Add "https://api.telegram.org" to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  4. Check the WebRequest checkbox
  5. Click OK and restart MetaTrader 5

Create Telegram Bots

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather
  2. Send /newbot command
  3. Create separate bots:
    • One bot for Master EA (e.g., "My Master Trading Bot")
    • Separate bots for each Slave EA (e.g., "My Slave Bot 1", "My Slave Bot 2")
  4. For each bot, choose a username (must end with 'bot')
  5. Copy each Bot Token provided by BotFather
  6. Create a Telegram channel for signals
  7. Add ALL bots to the channel as administrators
  8. Give each bot "Post Messages" permission

Get Channel Information

For Public Channels: Use channel username without @

For Private Channels: Get Chat ID using bot API

Configure the EA

  1. Attach EA to any chart
  2. Set EA Mode (MASTER or SLAVE)
  3. Enter appropriate Bot Token for this specific instance
  4. Enter Channel Username OR Chat ID
  5. Configure additional settings as needed

Test the System

Master: Open position → Check Telegram for signal

Slave: Send test signal → Verify execution

Important Notes

  • Separate Bot Tokens: Master needs one bot, each Slave needs its own separate bot
  • Simple Version: Only handles OPEN trades (no SL/TP)
  • Direct Execution: Uses exact symbols and lots from signals
  • No Risk Management: Advanced features in paid versions only
  • Testing Required: Always test on demo first

Free Version Limitations

Not Included (FREE Version)

  • No Stop Loss / Take Profit handling
  • No trade modifications or closures
  • No symbol transformation
  • No lot size multipliers
  • No partial close functionality
  • No advanced filtering
  • No trade history sync
  • Basic error handling only

Included (FREE Version)

  • Open position broadcasting
  • Pending order signals
  • Real-time signal transmission
  • Reliable message queuing
  • Connection status monitoring
  • Direct symbol/lot execution
  • Clean chart comments
  • Easy mode switching

Troubleshooting

Connection Issues

  • Verify bot token accuracy
  • Ensure WebRequest URL is added to MT5
  • Check bot administrator status in channel
  • Confirm channel username/Chat ID

Signal Issues

  • Verify JSON format correctness
  • Check AutoTrade setting (SLAVE mode)
  • Ensure trading permissions granted
  • Verify symbol availability on broker

Advanced Versions Comparison

Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (Master)

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151449

Advanced Master Features:

  • Complete Trade Lifecycle: Open, Modify, Close operations
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Real-time SL/TP broadcasting
  • Trade Modifications: Live tracking of all trade changes
  • Closure Notifications: Position close with profit/loss data
  • Order Management: Pending order deletion notifications
  • Advanced JSON: Comprehensive data format with all trade details
  • Lot Size Options: Configurable balance_per_lot vs actual lots
  • Enhanced Reliability: Advanced error handling and reconnection
  • History Tracking: Comprehensive trade history management
  • Professional Messages: Detailed notification system

Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (Slave)

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151451

Advanced Slave Features:

  • Complete Signal Processing: Open, Modify, Close operations
  • SL/TP Management: Full stop loss and take profit handling
  • Live Synchronization: Real-time trade modifications following
  • Auto Closure: Automatic position closure with master signals
  • Symbol Transformation: Advanced prefix/suffix mapping system
  • Intelligent Lot Calculation: Multipliers and risk-based sizing
  • Risk Management: Fixed lot sizes and safety controls
  • Symbol Filtering: Allowed symbols list and restrictions
  • Error Recovery: Comprehensive error handling and recovery
  • Trade Validation: Multiple safety and validation checks
  • Multi-Source Support: Compatible with various signal sources
  • Priority Processing: Advanced queue with priority handling

Version Comparison Summary

Feature FREE Version Advanced Versions
Open Trade Signals Yes Yes
Stop Loss / Take Profit No Full Support
Trade Modifications No Real-time
Position Closures No Automatic
Symbol Transformation Direct Only Advanced Mapping
Lot Size Management Direct Only Multipliers & Risk
Risk Management None Comprehensive
Error Handling Basic Advanced
Price FREE Premium
Best For Basic Testing & Simple Setups Professional Copy Trading

Choose Your Version

FREE Version: Perfect for testing, learning, and basic open-only copy trading

Advanced Versions: Complete professional copy trading with full lifecycle management, risk controls, and advanced features

Support & Updates

For technical support and updates, visit:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salmansoltaniyan/


