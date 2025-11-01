Cumulative Volume Delta CVD Indicator

CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5

Simple, fast CVD for volume and order flow trading. It tracks net buying vs selling pressure and plots CVD as candles. The Data Window also shows tick count per candle.

What it does

  • Accumulates volume delta from ticks or a chosen timeframe
  • Optional reset: No Reset, Current Chart Period, or a specific timeframe
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

How it’s calculated

  • Tick-based: each incoming tick is labeled as buyer- or seller-initiated by comparing price changes (bid/ask). CVD adds +1 for a buy tick, −1 for a sell tick (0 if unchanged). This counts upticks vs downticks in real time.
  • Timeframe-based: for each calculation candle, the sign comes from candle direction (close vs open). The magnitude is that candle’s tick volume. CVD adds signed tick volume to the running total.
  • The running total is plotted as CVD candles. The Data Window also shows the number of ticks per chart candle.

Notes

  • First-time load: MT5 may need to download candles and ticks from your broker. Give it a moment; scrolling the chart or changing timeframe can help MT5 fetch data.
  • Accuracy vs performance: Tick-based is most accurate; M1 is generally more accurate than M5, M15, and so on. Tick-based can be heavier on CPU/data than timeframe modes.

Inputs

  • Calculation Period: Tick Based or M1–MN1
  • Reset Period: No Reset, Current Chart, or M1–MN1

Troubleshooting

  • Not visible: Ensure the file is in MQL5/Indicators and restart MT5
  • No ticks (tick mode): Switch to timeframe mode or wait for market open; ensure the symbol has tick data
  • Not updating: Calculation Period ≤ chart timeframe, Reset Period ≥ chart timeframe; check connection
  • Slow terminal: Prefer timeframe mode (M5/M15) or close extra charts

Support

Message via MQL5 for quick help, settings guidance, or simple customizations.

Disclaimer: This is an analysis tool, not a standalone signal. Use with sound risk management.

