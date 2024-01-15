Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5

OVERVIEW

Transform your MT5 trading account into a professional signal broadcasting station! This Expert Advisor automatically publishes your trading activity to Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations.


 SYSTEM NOTICE: This EA broadcasts trading signals TO Telegram channels. To receive and execute signals FROM Telegram, you need the companion EA: "Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5" (sold separately).

KEY FEATURES:

  • Real-time trade broadcasting to Telegram
  • Supports all order types (market, pending, limit, stop)
  • Tracks position modifications (SL, TP, partial closes)
  • Professional JSON format for reliable parsing
  • Multiple notification options
  • Lot size calculation methods
  • Rate limiting and connection management
  • Comprehensive trade tracking system

INPUT PARAMETERS

TELEGRAM BOT CONFIGURATION

  • BotToken: Your Telegram bot authentication token (from @BotFather)
  • ChannelUsername: Target channel username (without @ symbol)
  • ChannelChatId: Alternative channel identification (for private channels)
  • ConnectionCheckInterval: Bot connection verification frequency (seconds)

SIGNAL BROADCASTING

  • SendCloseDeleteNotifications: Broadcast trade closures and deletions
  • SendModificationNotifications: Broadcast trade modifications (SL/TP/partial close)
  • RevealLotSize: Send actual lot sizes vs balance calculations
  • MessageDelayMS: Delay between consecutive messages (rate limiting)
  • ShowOutput: Display debug information and status updates

SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: CREATE TELEGRAM BOT

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather
  2. Send /newbot command
  3. Follow instructions to name your bot
  4. Copy the bot token (e.g., 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz )

STEP 2: CREATE/CONFIGURE TELEGRAM CHANNEL

  1. Create a new Telegram channel or use existing one
  2. Add your bot as administrator
  3. Give bot "Post Messages" permission
  4. Note the channel username (e.g., mysignals for @mysignals )

STEP 3: ENABLE WEBREQUEST IN MT5

  1. Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:"
  3. Add: https://api.telegram.org
  4. Click OK and restart MT5

STEP 4: INSTALL THE EA

  1. Copy Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5.ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Restart MT5 or press Ctrl+R to refresh
  3. EA should appear in Navigator → Expert Advisors

STEP 5: CONFIGURE THE EA

  1. Attach Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 to any chart
  2. Enable "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"
  3. Enter your bot token and channel information
  4. Configure notification preferences
  5. Click OK

STEP 6: VERIFY OPERATION

  1. Check MT5 Experts tab for connection messages
  2. Place a test trade
  3. Verify signal appears in your Telegram channel
  4. Monitor chart comment for system status

SAMPLE SIGNAL OUTPUT

{ "action": "OPEN", "symbol": "EURUSD", "type": "BUY", "volume": 0.10, "price": 1.0850, "sl": 1.0800, "tp": 1.0900, "comment": "Manual trade", "timestamp": "2024-01-15 10:30:45", "ticket": 123456789, "balance_lot": 0.05 }

TROUBLESHOOTING

EA NOT CONNECTING TO TELEGRAM:

  • Verify bot token is correct (no extra spaces)
  • Check WebRequest URL is added: https://api.telegram.org
  • Ensure internet connection is stable
  • Try restarting MT5

NO MESSAGES IN CHANNEL:

  • Verify bot is added as channel administrator
  • Check bot has "Post Messages" permission
  • Confirm channel username/ID is correct
  • Test with a simple trade

BOT TOKEN ERROR:

  • Generate new bot token from @BotFather using /token command
  • Copy token exactly as provided (including numbers and letters)

PRIVATE CHANNEL ISSUES:

  • Use Chat ID instead of username for private channels
  • Ensure Chat ID includes minus sign (e.g., -1001234567890 )
  • Verify bot is admin with posting rights

For technical support and questions:

Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salmansoltaniyan

Common Issues Solutions:

  • Connection timeouts: Increase ConnectionCheckInterval to 60+ seconds
  • Rate limiting: Increase MessageDelayMS to 2000+ milliseconds
  • Missing signals: Check if trades are being tracked in Experts tab
  • Permission errors: Ensure bot has admin rights in target channel

Remember: This Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 broadcasts signals FROM your account. To automatically RECEIVE and EXECUTE signals on other accounts, you need:

Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151451

Complete automated copy trading requires BOTH EAs:

  • Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (this product) - Sends signals
  • Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (separate purchase) - Receives and executes signals
