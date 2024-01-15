Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5
- Utilità
- Salman Soltaniyan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
OVERVIEW
Transform your MT5 trading account into a professional signal broadcasting station! This Expert Advisor automatically publishes your trading activity to Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations.
KEY FEATURES:
- Real-time trade broadcasting to Telegram
- Supports all order types (market, pending, limit, stop)
- Tracks position modifications (SL, TP, partial closes)
- Professional JSON format for reliable parsing
- Multiple notification options
- Lot size calculation methods
- Rate limiting and connection management
- Comprehensive trade tracking system
INPUT PARAMETERS
TELEGRAM BOT CONFIGURATION
- BotToken: Your Telegram bot authentication token (from @BotFather)
- ChannelUsername: Target channel username (without @ symbol)
- ChannelChatId: Alternative channel identification (for private channels)
- ConnectionCheckInterval: Bot connection verification frequency (seconds)
SIGNAL BROADCASTING
- SendCloseDeleteNotifications: Broadcast trade closures and deletions
- SendModificationNotifications: Broadcast trade modifications (SL/TP/partial close)
- RevealLotSize: Send actual lot sizes vs balance calculations
- MessageDelayMS: Delay between consecutive messages (rate limiting)
- ShowOutput: Display debug information and status updates
SETUP INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: CREATE TELEGRAM BOT
- Open Telegram and search for @BotFather
- Send /newbot command
- Follow instructions to name your bot
- Copy the bot token (e.g., 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrsTUVwxyz )
STEP 2: CREATE/CONFIGURE TELEGRAM CHANNEL
- Create a new Telegram channel or use existing one
- Add your bot as administrator
- Give bot "Post Messages" permission
- Note the channel username (e.g., mysignals for @mysignals )
STEP 3: ENABLE WEBREQUEST IN MT5
- Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:"
- Add: https://api.telegram.org
- Click OK and restart MT5
STEP 4: INSTALL THE EA
- Copy Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5.ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Restart MT5 or press Ctrl+R to refresh
- EA should appear in Navigator → Expert Advisors
STEP 5: CONFIGURE THE EA
- Attach Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 to any chart
- Enable "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"
- Enter your bot token and channel information
- Configure notification preferences
- Click OK
STEP 6: VERIFY OPERATION
- Check MT5 Experts tab for connection messages
- Place a test trade
- Verify signal appears in your Telegram channel
- Monitor chart comment for system status
SAMPLE SIGNAL OUTPUT
{ "action": "OPEN", "symbol": "EURUSD", "type": "BUY", "volume": 0.10, "price": 1.0850, "sl": 1.0800, "tp": 1.0900, "comment": "Manual trade", "timestamp": "2024-01-15 10:30:45", "ticket": 123456789, "balance_lot": 0.05 }
TROUBLESHOOTING
EA NOT CONNECTING TO TELEGRAM:
- Verify bot token is correct (no extra spaces)
- Check WebRequest URL is added: https://api.telegram.org
- Ensure internet connection is stable
- Try restarting MT5
NO MESSAGES IN CHANNEL:
- Verify bot is added as channel administrator
- Check bot has "Post Messages" permission
- Confirm channel username/ID is correct
- Test with a simple trade
BOT TOKEN ERROR:
- Generate new bot token from @BotFather using /token command
- Copy token exactly as provided (including numbers and letters)
PRIVATE CHANNEL ISSUES:
- Use Chat ID instead of username for private channels
- Ensure Chat ID includes minus sign (e.g., -1001234567890 )
- Verify bot is admin with posting rights
For technical support and questions:
Common Issues Solutions:
- Connection timeouts: Increase ConnectionCheckInterval to 60+ seconds
- Rate limiting: Increase MessageDelayMS to 2000+ milliseconds
- Missing signals: Check if trades are being tracked in Experts tab
- Permission errors: Ensure bot has admin rights in target channel
Remember: This Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 broadcasts signals FROM your account. To automatically RECEIVE and EXECUTE signals on other accounts, you need:
Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151451
Complete automated copy trading requires BOTH EAs:
- Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (this product) - Sends signals
- Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (separate purchase) - Receives and executes signals