Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5

OVERVIEW

Transform your MT5 trading account into an automated signal execution station! This Expert Advisor automatically receives and executes trading signals from Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations from master accounts.



SYSTEM NOTICE: This EA receives and executes trading signals FROM Telegram channels. To broadcast signals TO Telegram, you need the companion EA: "Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5" (sold separately). This EA receives and executes trading signals FROM Telegram channels. To broadcast signals TO Telegram, you need the companion EA:(sold separately).

KEY FEATURES: Automated signal reception from Telegram channels

Supports all order types (market, pending, limit, stop)

Advanced signal filtering and validation

Symbol transformation and mapping capabilities

Multiple lot size calculation methods

Position and order modification tracking

Comprehensive risk management controls

Real-time signal processing and execution

INPUT PARAMETERS

TELEGRAM BOT CONFIGURATION

BotToken: Your Telegram bot authentication token (from @BotFather)

Your Telegram bot authentication token (from @BotFather) ChannelUsername: Source channel username (without @ symbol)

Source channel username (without @ symbol) ChannelChatId: Alternative channel identification (for private channels)

Alternative channel identification (for private channels) ConnectionCheckInterval: Bot connection verification frequency (seconds)

Bot connection verification frequency (seconds) MessageCheckInterval: Signal checking frequency (milliseconds)

TRADING CONTROL

AutoTrade: Enable/disable automatic trade execution

Enable/disable automatic trade execution MagicNumber: Magic number for trade identification

Magic number for trade identification ShowOutput: Display debug information and status updates

SIGNAL FILTERING

CheckPriceDistance: Skip trades if current price too far from signal

Skip trades if current price too far from signal MaxPriceDistancePoints: Maximum allowed price distance in points

Maximum allowed price distance in points CheckTimeDelay: Skip trades if signal is too old

Skip trades if signal is too old MaxTimeDelaySeconds: Maximum allowed time delay in seconds

SYMBOL MANAGEMENT

SymbolMapping: Transform symbols (FROM:TO pairs, comma-separated)

Transform symbols (FROM:TO pairs, comma-separated) SymbolPrefix: Prefix to add to MT5 symbol names

Prefix to add to MT5 symbol names SymbolSuffix: Suffix to add to MT5 symbol names

Suffix to add to MT5 symbol names SymbolsToTrade: Allowed symbols filter (comma-separated, empty = all)

LOT SIZE CONTROL

FixedLot: Fixed lot size (0 = use signal calculation)

Fixed lot size (0 = use signal calculation) LotMultiplier: Multiply signal lot sizes by this factor

TIME MANAGEMENT

EnableTimeFilter: Enable time-based trading restrictions

Enable time-based trading restrictions StartTime: Trading start time (HH:MM format)

Trading start time (HH:MM format) EndTime: Trading end time (HH:MM format)

ADVANCED OPTIONS

ClosePositionIfPendingConverted: Close position if pending order converted on delete signal

SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: CREATE SEPARATE TELEGRAM BOT FOR SLAVE Open Telegram and search for @BotFather Send /newbot command Follow instructions to name your bot (different from master bot) Copy the bot token (e.g., 987654321:XYZabcDEFghiJKLmnoPQRstu ) IMPORTANT: Each slave EA MUST use a separate bot token

STEP 2: ADD SLAVE BOT TO SIGNAL CHANNEL Add your new slave bot to the signal channel as administrator Give bot "Read Messages" permission (not "Post Messages") Note the channel username or Chat ID

STEP 3: ENABLE WEBREQUEST IN MT5 Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" Add: https://api.telegram.org Click OK and restart MT5

STEP 4: INSTALL THE EA Copy Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5.ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ folder Restart MT5 or press Ctrl+R to refresh EA should appear in Navigator → Expert Advisors

STEP 5: CONFIGURE THE EA Attach Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 to any chart Enable "Allow live trading" in EA settings Enter your slave bot token and channel information Configure trading parameters and filters Set symbol mappings if needed (e.g., GOLD:XAUUSD) Click OK

STEP 6: VERIFY OPERATION Check MT5 Experts tab for connection messages Verify bot connects to Telegram successfully Monitor signal reception in chart comment Test with a signal from master EA

SAMPLE SIGNAL PROCESSING

Input JSON Signal:

{ "action": "open", "symbol": "EURUSD", "trade_type": "buy", "open_price": 1.0850, "stop_loss": 1.0800, "take_profit": 1.0900, "balance_per_lot": 10000, "trade_id": "TG_20241001_001", "time_gmt": "2024-10-01 10:30:45" }

EA Processing Result:

✅ Signal received and validated

✅ Symbol mapping applied (if configured)

✅ Lot size calculated based on balance

✅ Price distance validated

✅ Time delay checked

✅ Trade executed successfully

SYMBOL TRANSFORMATION

The EA applies symbol transformations in this order:

Mapping: Transform symbol names (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD) Prefix: Add broker prefix (e.g., → EURUSD becomes Prefix.EURUSD) Suffix: Add broker suffix (e.g., EURUSD → EURUSD.pro)

Example Configuration: SymbolMapping: "GOLD:XAUUSD,US30:US30Cash"

SymbolPrefix: "FX."

SymbolSuffix: ".raw" Result: GOLD signal becomes FX.XAUUSD.raw in MT5

LOT SIZE CALCULATION

Priority Order:

FixedLot: If > 0, uses this value (ignores all other calculations) Direct Lot: If signal contains lot_size and balance_per_lot = 0 Dynamic Calculation: Current balance ÷ balance_per_lot from signal LotMultiplier: Applied to final calculated lot size

Example: Master balance: $50,000, lot size: 1.0

balance_per_lot transmitted: 25,000

Slave balance: $10,000

Calculated lot: $10,000 ÷ 25,000 = 0.4 lots

With LotMultiplier 0.5: Final lot = 0.4 × 0.5 = 0.2 lots

SIGNAL FILTERING

Price Distance Filter:

Prevents execution if market price moved too far from signal price

Useful for delayed signals or high-volatility periods

Example: MaxPriceDistancePoints = 50 means skip if price moved >50 points

Time Delay Filter:

Prevents execution of old signals

Compares signal timestamp with current time

Example: MaxTimeDelaySeconds = 300 means skip signals older than 5 minutes

Symbol Filter:

Restricts trading to specific symbols only

Leave empty to allow all symbols

Example: SymbolsToTrade = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY"

Time Filter:

Restricts new trade opening to specific hours

Does not affect closing or modifications

Supports overnight periods (e.g., 22:00 to 06:00)

TROUBLESHOOTING

EA NOT CONNECTING TO TELEGRAM: Verify slave bot token is correct and different from master

Check WebRequest URL is added: https://api.telegram.org

Ensure internet connection is stable

Try restarting MT5

NO SIGNALS RECEIVED: Verify slave bot is added to signal channel

Check bot has "Read Messages" permission

Confirm channel username/ID is correct

Ensure master EA is broadcasting signals

TRADES NOT EXECUTING: Check AutoTrade parameter is enabled

Verify algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5

Check signal filtering parameters

Review symbol mapping configuration

SYMBOL NOT FOUND ERRORS: Configure symbol mapping in SymbolMapping parameter

Check SymbolPrefix and SymbolSuffix settings

Verify symbol exists in your broker's symbol list

Try symbol transformation test

LOT SIZE ERRORS: Check FixedLot setting if using fixed lots

Verify LotMultiplier is appropriate for your account

Ensure calculated lot size meets symbol requirements

Check minimum and maximum lot limits

SIGNAL FILTERING ISSUES: Review MaxPriceDistancePoints setting

Check MaxTimeDelaySeconds for time-sensitive signals

Verify SymbolsToTrade filter configuration

Check EnableTimeFilter and trading hours

For technical support and questions: Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salmansoltaniyan

Common Issues Solutions:

Connection timeouts: Increase ConnectionCheckInterval to 60+ seconds

Increase ConnectionCheckInterval to 60+ seconds Rate limiting: Increase MessageCheckInterval to 500+ milliseconds

Increase MessageCheckInterval to 500+ milliseconds Missing signals: Check if master EA is broadcasting correctly

Check if master EA is broadcasting correctly Permission errors: Ensure slave bot has read access to signal channel

Ensure slave bot has read access to signal channel Symbol errors: Configure proper symbol mapping for your broker

Configure proper symbol mapping for your broker Lot size issues: Use FixedLot for consistent position sizing

IMPORTANT NOTES

Bot Token Requirements: Each slave EA MUST use a separate, unique bot token

Multiple slaves CANNOT share the same bot token

Create separate bots via @BotFather for each slave EA

This prevents message conflicts and ensures reliable operation

Channel Access: Slave bots need "Read Messages" permission (not "Post Messages")

Master bot needs "Post Messages" permission

Private channels require Chat ID instead of username

Trading Permissions: Enable "Allow live trading" in EA settings

Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5 Tools → Options

Check that your broker allows automated trading