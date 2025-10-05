Telegram Copy Trade System MT5





Product Overview

The Simple Telegram Copy Trader is a FREE unified Expert Advisor that combines both Master and Slave functionality in a single EA with easy mode switching. This simplified version focuses on OPEN TRADES ONLY, making it perfect for basic copy trading setups without the complexity of advanced features.



Key Features

Unified Design Single EA with Master/Slave mode selection via input parameter Open Trades Only Broadcasts and receives position opening signals (no SL/TP complexity) Simple JSON Format Streamlined 5-field message structure for reliable communication Direct Execution No symbol transformation or lot size modifications - pure simplicity Free to Use No purchase required - perfect for testing and basic setups Easy Setup Minimal configuration required for quick deployment

Master Mode Features

Automatic Detection: New positions and pending orders

New positions and pending orders JSON Broadcasting: Simplified signals to Telegram channel

Simplified signals to Telegram channel Real-time Tracking: Live trade monitoring and broadcasting

Live trade monitoring and broadcasting Rate Limiting: 300ms delay between messages for stability

300ms delay between messages for stability Flexible Channel Support: Username and Chat ID compatibility

Username and Chat ID compatibility Status Display: Chart comment with connection information

Slave Mode Features

Signal Reception: Processes OPEN trade signals from Telegram

Processes OPEN trade signals from Telegram Direct Lot Usage: No multipliers or transformations

No multipliers or transformations Timer-Based Checking: Reliable signal reception system

Reliable signal reception system Auto-Execution: Configurable trade automation

Configurable trade automation Queue Processing: Message queuing for reliability

Message queuing for reliability Permission Validation: Trading safety checks

Supported Trade Types

Market Orders: Buy, Sell

Pending Orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

Symbol Handling: Direct usage (no prefix/suffix)

Lot Sizes: Exact amounts from Telegram signals

JSON Message Format

The EA uses a simplified 5-field JSON structure for reliable communication:

{ "action": "open", "symbol": "EURUSD", "trade_type": "buy", "open_price": 1.0850, "lot_size": 0.10 }

Setup Instructions

MetaTrader 5 Configuration Open MetaTrader 5 Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Add "https://api.telegram.org" to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Check the WebRequest checkbox Click OK and restart MetaTrader 5 Create Telegram Bots Open Telegram and search for @BotFather Send /newbot command Create separate bots: One bot for Master EA (e.g., "My Master Trading Bot")

(e.g., "My Master Trading Bot") Separate bots for each Slave EA (e.g., "My Slave Bot 1", "My Slave Bot 2") For each bot, choose a username (must end with 'bot') Copy each Bot Token provided by BotFather Create a Telegram channel for signals Add ALL bots to the channel as administrators Give each bot "Post Messages" permission Get Channel Information For Public Channels: Use channel username without @ For Private Channels: Get Chat ID using bot API Configure the EA Attach EA to any chart Set EA Mode (MASTER or SLAVE) Enter appropriate Bot Token for this specific instance Enter Channel Username OR Chat ID Configure additional settings as needed Test the System Master: Open position → Check Telegram for signal Slave: Send test signal → Verify execution

Important Notes

Separate Bot Tokens: Master needs one bot, each Slave needs its own separate bot

Master needs one bot, each Slave needs its own separate bot Simple Version: Only handles OPEN trades (no SL/TP)

Only handles OPEN trades (no SL/TP) Direct Execution: Uses exact symbols and lots from signals

Uses exact symbols and lots from signals No Risk Management: Advanced features in paid versions only

Advanced features in paid versions only Testing Required: Always test on demo first

Free Version Limitations

Not Included (FREE Version) ✗ No Stop Loss / Take Profit handling

No Stop Loss / Take Profit handling ✗ No trade modifications or closures

No trade modifications or closures ✗ No symbol transformation

No symbol transformation ✗ No lot size multipliers

No lot size multipliers ✗ No partial close functionality

No partial close functionality ✗ No advanced filtering

No advanced filtering ✗ No trade history sync

No trade history sync ✗ Basic error handling only Included (FREE Version) ✓ Open position broadcasting

Open position broadcasting ✓ Pending order signals

Pending order signals ✓ Real-time signal transmission

Real-time signal transmission ✓ Reliable message queuing

Reliable message queuing ✓ Connection status monitoring

Connection status monitoring ✓ Direct symbol/lot execution

Direct symbol/lot execution ✓ Clean chart comments

Clean chart comments ✓ Easy mode switching

Troubleshooting

Connection Issues

Verify bot token accuracy

Ensure WebRequest URL is added to MT5

Check bot administrator status in channel

Confirm channel username/Chat ID

Signal Issues

Verify JSON format correctness

Check AutoTrade setting (SLAVE mode)

Ensure trading permissions granted

Verify symbol availability on broker

Advanced Versions Comparison

Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (Master)

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151449 Advanced Master Features: ✓ Complete Trade Lifecycle: Open, Modify, Close operations

Open, Modify, Close operations ✓ Stop Loss & Take Profit: Real-time SL/TP broadcasting

Real-time SL/TP broadcasting ✓ Trade Modifications: Live tracking of all trade changes

Live tracking of all trade changes ✓ Closure Notifications: Position close with profit/loss data

Position close with profit/loss data ✓ Order Management: Pending order deletion notifications

Pending order deletion notifications ✓ Advanced JSON: Comprehensive data format with all trade details

Comprehensive data format with all trade details ✓ Lot Size Options: Configurable balance_per_lot vs actual lots

Configurable balance_per_lot vs actual lots ✓ Enhanced Reliability: Advanced error handling and reconnection

Advanced error handling and reconnection ✓ History Tracking: Comprehensive trade history management

Comprehensive trade history management ✓ Professional Messages: Detailed notification system

Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (Slave)

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151451 Advanced Slave Features: ✓ Complete Signal Processing: Open, Modify, Close operations

Open, Modify, Close operations ✓ SL/TP Management: Full stop loss and take profit handling

Full stop loss and take profit handling ✓ Live Synchronization: Real-time trade modifications following

Real-time trade modifications following ✓ Auto Closure: Automatic position closure with master signals

Automatic position closure with master signals ✓ Symbol Transformation: Advanced prefix/suffix mapping system

Advanced prefix/suffix mapping system ✓ Intelligent Lot Calculation: Multipliers and risk-based sizing

Multipliers and risk-based sizing ✓ Risk Management: Fixed lot sizes and safety controls

Fixed lot sizes and safety controls ✓ Symbol Filtering: Allowed symbols list and restrictions

Allowed symbols list and restrictions ✓ Error Recovery: Comprehensive error handling and recovery

Comprehensive error handling and recovery ✓ Trade Validation: Multiple safety and validation checks

Multiple safety and validation checks ✓ Multi-Source Support: Compatible with various signal sources

Compatible with various signal sources ✓ Priority Processing: Advanced queue with priority handling

Version Comparison Summary

Feature FREE Version Advanced Versions Open Trade Signals ✓ Yes ✓ Yes Stop Loss / Take Profit ✗ No ✓ Full Support Trade Modifications ✗ No ✓ Real-time Position Closures ✗ No ✓ Automatic Symbol Transformation ✗ Direct Only ✓ Advanced Mapping Lot Size Management ✗ Direct Only ✓ Multipliers & Risk Risk Management ✗ None ✓ Comprehensive Error Handling ⚠ Basic ✓ Advanced Price FREE Premium Best For Basic Testing & Simple Setups Professional Copy Trading

Choose Your Version FREE Version: Perfect for testing, learning, and basic open-only copy trading Advanced Versions: Complete professional copy trading with full lifecycle management, risk controls, and advanced features